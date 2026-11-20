The Reds welcomed Southampton to Anfield in September 2013, just four days after the game’s release.

The Liverpool Lineup When GTA V Was Released—The Belgian had only signed from Sunderland three months prior to the Southampton defeat, which marked his first loss with the Reds—but certainly not his last.

Mignolet proceeded to spend six years with Liverpool, during which time he made 204 appearances and bowed out as a—Touré at right back spoke to Liverpool’s lack of quality in defense during their surprise 2013–14 title charge. The central defender was 33 years old when signing for the Merseysiders the previous summer, and his three-year spell at Anfield wasn’t littered with dazzling highs—even if he established himself as a firm fan favorite.

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—The no-nonsense center back scored seven goals during the 2013–14 Premier League campaign, but it was his future replacement Dejan Lovren who was the only scorer as Southampton stunned the Reds. Škrtel, who boasted the shaved head and tattoos of a character best avoided in GTA, was an excellent servant across eight years for Liverpool.

—Speaking of tattoos, Agger loved his eight years at Liverpool so much that he had YNWA inked across his knuckles. Alongside Škrtel, the Denmark international made up one half of the scariest center back partnership in the—Rodgers had selected four center backs in his defense for Southampton’s visit, with Sakho shunted to left back ahead of José Enrique and Aly Cissokho.

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The Frenchman was never the most reliable in a red jersey, no matter his position, but he stuck around until 2017, before moving on to Crystal Palace. —Liverpool’s legendary captain must have been more than a little underwhelmed by many of his teammates during the 2013–14 season, but it was his blunder which ultimately cost the Reds their first Premier League title.

Seven months on from the defeat to Southampton, Gerrard infamously slipped against Chelsea to allow Demba Ba to race through on goal and shatter dreams of first place. —The Brazilian was not the quickest, flashiest or most technically gifted midfielder to represent Liverpool, but few worked more tirelessly than him in the engine room. He racked up 346 appearances for the club across a decade-long stint, despite never being a guaranteed starter in the holding midfield role.

—Yes, Henderson was really fielded at right wing for this one, perhaps one of the reasons behind Liverpool’s struggles. The future captain went on to lead the club to immense success under Jürgen Klopp, but his time with Rodgers was much more tumultuous. For many years, it appeared he would never live up to his promise, and he was very nearly sold early in his 12-year stint with the club.

—One of Liverpool’s worst signings of the 2010s—and there was plenty of competition—Aspas never cut it in England. Despite thriving for Celta Vigo upon his return to Spain, where he’s still playing, 2013–14 was the forward’s sole season with the Reds, who sent him on loan to Sevilla the following year before selling him for good.

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—Moses was never a permanent Liverpool player, joining on loan from Chelsea for their title push, but he only made nine starts during the 2013–14 season, scoring just two times before returning to west London. The versatile Nigerian winger is still going aged 35, turning out for Kaisar Kyzylorda in Kazakhstan. —Without his partner Luis Suárez, who was serving the remainder of his ban for biting Branislav Ivanović, Sturridge came up short against the Saints.

However, he still enjoyed the most prolific season of his entire career, scoring 21 Premier League goals as he managed a rare injury-free spell. Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics.

With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.