The Little Green Book of Chartreuse Released by Ten Speed Press in November 2026

New book by Jordan Mackay and Paul Einbund explores the history of the 130-herb liqueur and offers expert collecting tips alongside classic cocktail recipes for enthusiasts.

Ten Speed Press has officially released "The Little Green Book of Chartreuse" in November 2026, a comprehensive new guide written by James Beard Award -winning author Jordan Mackay and Paul Einbund. The book provides an in-depth exploration of the rare liqueur while offering practical advice for enthusiasts and collectors.

The publication arrives at a time when the spirit is experiencing a surge in popularity, following a period of significant market disruption. Global shortages and widespread hoarding occurred during the home-mixology craze of the pandemic era, but supply chains have reportedly stabilized since the end of 2025.

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Mackay and Einbund emphasize the unique history of Chartreuse, which originated in the 1700s among Catholic Carthusian monks in the French Alps. These cloistered monks developed the recipe using Byzantine techniques and a secret blend of 130 botanicals, believing it to be a fountain of youth.

To preserve this ancient knowledge, strict protocols are maintained today. Only two monks are permitted to know the full distillation process at any given time. They travel in separate vehicles to ensure that a single accident does not wipe out the entire lineage of know-how.

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Paul Einbund, the owner of Sirene Restaurant in Oakland, brings his lifelong passion for the spirit to the project. He is recognized globally as an authority on Chartreuse and maintains a unique aging practice on his balcony, which he calls the Chartroof. He serves rare pours to diners, including a 1912 vintage that can cost $800 for a single ounce.

The book delves into the complex flavor profile of the liqueur, advising sippers to take their time rather than taking shots. The taste transitions from herbal notes to bitterness and finally to a rich spice spectrum that reflects centuries of history. Beginners are often directed toward the Yellow variant, which is lower in alcohol and offers sweeter notes of honey and spice.

Einbund also highlights the versatility of the spirit, noting that it can be aged in closets or cellars without spoiling. Unlike wine, the high alcohol content prevents decay, allowing the spirit to mellow and develop a richer, fuller palate over time. The Green variety often develops flavors resembling carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, while the Yellow turns into coconut curry with saffron.

Historical records show that American bartenders have used Chartreuse in cocktails as far back as the 1880s. The book features classic recipes such as the Prohibition-era Eclipse and the Bay Area-born Chartreuse Swizzle, which originated in San Francisco in 2003.

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The Eclipse is described as a simple and suave drink made with rum and Chartreuse, while the Swizzle incorporates nutmeg and falernum for a Caribbean-spice feel. These recipes are designed to be accessible to home bartenders while honoring the spirit's long-standing role in mixology history.