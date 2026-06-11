The Listeners: A Provocative Series About a Woman Hearing Mysterious Sounds

The Listeners is a four-part series that explores the human experience through silence and the search for connection in the face of isolation. It stars Rebecca Hall as Claire, an English teacher who begins to hear low-humming sounds that no one else can, leading her on a journey of discovery and self-discovery.

From lost civilizations to haunting conspiracy theories, some of our world's greatest mysteries have often teased the limits of human understanding. But as these puzzles challenge our perceptions to stir our deepest fears, they also invite us to ask more questions.

Unraveling that puzzle through nuanced storytelling is The Listeners, a provocative series that centers around a woman who begins to hear low-humming sounds that no one else can. The four-part series, set to air on Starz this week, starring Rebecca Hall, is based on the bestselling and award-winning novel of the same name by Jordan Tannahill.

Following its highly anticipated Toronto International Film Festival premiere in 2024, the show will no doubt become one of the year's most thought-provoking and unsettling series yet. As an atmospheric exploration of human connection and isolation, The Listeners embraces the ethereal tension of The Leftovers and the psychological depth of Sharp Objects to examine the human experience through silence.

With the book set up as a memoir and inspired by the strange, low-frequency reverberations in Windsor, Ontario, the BBC-produced series finds a refreshing nuance in its television adaptation. Produced by Element Pictures, the studio behind Normal People and Poor Things, and directed by Janicza Bravo (Poker Face and Zola), the series manages a sharp, important commentary on how loneliness compels us to seek meaning in the unknown — or in this case, the inexplicable.

Through its main character Claire, played arrestingly by Hall, The Listeners offers a strong tableau of isolation and how the search for connection can distort even the simplest of perceptions





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The Listeners Rebecca Hall Drama Isolation Connection Human Experience Silence Toronto International Film Festival Starz Janicza Bravo BBC Element Pictures Normal People Poor Things

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