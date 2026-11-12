The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 Release Date and Episode Guide Details

Netflix confirms The Lincoln Lawyer ends in March 2027 with Season 5. Discover the full episode list, showrunner details, and Cobie Smulders' expanded role.

Netflix has officially confirmed that the legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer will conclude its run with its upcoming fifth season, scheduled to premiere in March 2027. The announcement follows earlier revelations that the series, based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels about defense attorney Mickey Haller, will bid farewell to audiences at the end of this final installment.

As production wrapped in July, What's On Netflix has now unveiled the complete lineup of ten episode titles for the farewell season. The list includes Artemisia, Roots, Table 12, Sucker Punch, Chemistry Problem, Do or Die, Footprints, Overtime, and Resurrection Walk. These titles provide the first concrete glimpses into the narrative arc that will bring Mickey Haller's journey to its close.

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Episode Titles and Storyline Connections

The final season will primarily adapt the events of Connelly's 2023 novel Resurrection Walk, continuing directly from the cliffhanger of the season four finale. In that concluding episode, Mickey Haller discovers he has a half-sister named Emi Finch, portrayed by Cobie Smulders, who arrives unexpectedly to request his help with a wrongful conviction case. The episode title Resurrection Walk is a direct reference to the source novel, maintaining a tradition from previous seasons where titles mirrored book names like The Brass Verdict, The Fifth Witness, The Gods of Guilt, and The Law of Innocence.

Other titles offer subtle narrative hints to dedicated fans. The first episode title Artemisia corresponds to Emi's full first name, signaling her central role in the upcoming plot. Additionally, the title Article 1, Section 9 references the habeas corpus clause in the United States Constitution, a legal mechanism Mickey utilizes in the book. While episodes five and six are confirmed as Sucker Punch and Chemistry Problem respectively, the remaining titles have not yet been assigned to specific episode slots, leaving some structural unknowns for the finale.

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Production Team and Writing Credits

Showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez are leading the creative charge for the final season. They have taken on the responsibility of writing both the premiere and the finale episodes themselves. This dual responsibility underscores their deep investment in closing the narrative loop effectively after four successful seasons. Their leadership ensures continuity with the tone and legal intricacies established by the series' original creator, David E. Kelley.

The writing staff for the season includes a diverse array of talented scriptwriters contributing to the eight remaining episodes. Matthew J. Lieberman wrote episodes two, six, and nine, with episode six co-written alongside Rodriguez. Katy Erin contributed the script for episode three, while Matthew Cruz handled episode four. Isabella A. Rodriguez wrote episode five, and Lisa Bao penned the script for episode seven.

Jake H. Bernstein is credited with writing episode eight, while Audrey Lipsmire co-wrote episode nine with Lieberman. This collaborative effort across ten episodes reflects the complex legal and personal stakes involved in the final storyline. The writers' room has clearly prepared a comprehensive plan to deliver a satisfying conclusion that honors the legacy of the character and the novels.

Cast Evolution and Future Projects

Cobie Smulders has been promoted from a guest star in the season four finale to a series regular for the fifth season. Her character, Emi Finch, is now a central figure in the final chapter of The Lincoln Lawyer. This elevation in status highlights the significance of the half-sister storyline and suggests that the dynamics between Mickey and Emi will drive much of the emotional conflict. Netflix is also currently developing a potential spinoff series focused on Smulders' character, indicating that Emi's legal career may continue beyond Haller's story.

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Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as the titular defense attorney, supported by a robust ensemble cast including Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. Joining them for the final season is a significant number of new and returning faces. These additions include Diane Guerrero, Richard Cabral, Teresa Maria, Patty Guggenheim, Steve Howey, Iker Garcia, Corbin Bernsen, Chris Diamantopoulos, Amy Aquino, Angela Trimbur, Elpidia, Nate Corddry, Tricia Helfer, and Keir O'Donnell.

The expansion of the cast for the final season suggests that the wrongful conviction case at the heart of the story will involve numerous legal and personal subplots. With filming already completed in July, the focus has shifted entirely to post-production and the strategic rollout of the season. The countdown is now officially on for the conclusion of Mickey Haller's story, promising a dramatic end to the legal drama that has captivated viewers since its 2022 debut.