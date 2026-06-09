The Limitations of Smartwatch Health Tracking

While smartwatches offer valuable health insights, it's crucial to understand their limitations. From step tracking to sleep analysis, these devices rely on estimates and approximations, making them useful for general health monitoring but not a replacement for professional medical data.

Smartwatches , popular for their health-tracking capabilities, promise insights into various metrics like caloric burn, heart rate, sleep tracking , and VO₂ Max. However, these devices rely on educated guesses rather than absolute facts, making them useful for building health habits but not a substitute for professional medical data.

Step tracking, a basic metric, can be inaccurate due to arm movement and activities like lifting or pushing. Heart rate measurement, while convenient, can be affected by factors like sweat and skin tone, with errors increasing during intense exercise. Calorie burn estimates are typically off by at least 20%, which can lead to unhealthy eating habits.

Sleep tracking, while useful, has a success rate of only 50-65% in detecting sleep stages due to the limitations of movement detection and heart rate measurement





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Smartwatches Health Tracking Step Tracking Heart Rate Measurement Calorie Burn Estimation Sleep Tracking

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