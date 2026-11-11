The Light the World Giving Machines Return to Washington Shelters

The Light the World Giving Machines have reopened in Washington, allowing residents to donate meals, education, and livestock with 100%% of proceeds going directly to local and global charities.

The Light the World Giving Machines have reopened across Washington, offering residents a straightforward way to support a range of local and international nonprofits during the holiday season. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter‑day Saints sponsors the machines and guarantees that every dollar donated travels straight to the charities that provide food, education, housing and more.

How the Giving Machines Work

Each vending‑style kiosk accepts coins, credit or debit cards and lets users tap and choose from a menu that lists meals for families, books for children, medical assistance, or even livestock such as chickens and goats. The interface is designed for any user and displays a short description of how the donation will help a specific cause.

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Community Leaders and Events

The grand openings in Seattle, Puyallup and Tulalip each feature local officials and nonprofit partners. Seattle's debut welcomes Amazon representatives and other VIPs, while the Puyallup ceremony includes the mayor and civic leaders. Tulalip marks the launch with tribal leadership, the mayor of Marysville and other community guests.

Donation Options and Impact

Donors can fund holiday dinners for neighbors in need, purchase essential educational materials for children, contribute to housing assistance projects, support medical treatment for families, and purchase livestock that can create sustainable incomes for recipients. Because 100%% of each contribution goes directly to the nonprofits, donors can see the immediate impact in their own community and abroad.

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Holiday Spirit and Local Support

The machines provide a tangible reminder of the holiday spirit, turning compassion into direct action with just a few taps. Residents across Washington are encouraged to spread the word to friends and family so that the machines keep the communities connected and supported during the busy season.

What Comes Next

Participants in the Giving Machine program can monitor the real‑time allocation of donations and see how many meals have been provided, how many shelters have received supplies and how many families now own livestock created by the machine. The Church plans to expand the program to more cities in the coming months, continuing its mission to maintain hope and generosity across the state.