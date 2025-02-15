The Life and Legacy of Charlie Glass: Moab's Notorious Black Cowboy

Explore the fascinating story of Charlie Glass, one of Moab's most prominent black cowboys from the 19th century. Despite limited historical records, researchers and the Moab Museum have pieced together his compelling narrative, shedding light on his role in the American West and the challenges he faced as a Black man in a predominantly white society.

One of Moab ’s notable black cowboys of the early 19th century was Charlie Glass. Even with the limited documentation discovered on his life, historians and those with the Moab Museum have pieced together enough to share his story. A crew with KUTV paid a visit to the Moab Museum in October of 2024 and met Forrest Rodgers, who was at that time, the museum’s Director. During the visit Rodgers shared background on African American Cowboys of the west including William Grandstaff and Glass.

"One of the things we wanted our visitors to understand is that the term cowboy is really a variation on what was the norm for men working on cattle on the ranches – which was cow- After the Civil War, black freed slaves were leaving the South and relocating to different parts of the country. The West became the new frontier for blacks who were looking for places to make a decent living and start over. Since many had experience of ranching in the south, it was natural for them to continue their skills elsewhere. Referring to black men as cowboys was a way to keep them in their place while also differentiating between them and white cowhands, Rodgers explained. The museum has an illustrated painting on display for guests to see, which points to a deadly confrontation between Glass and another man. It represented the ongoing conflict that happened between cowboys and sheepherders during the early 19th century. In 1921, Glass reportedly shot and killed a Basque sheepherder who initially fired shots at him. Glass claimed he shot the man in self-defense. Glass told the man to move his sheep because they were feeding on the wrong turf and a mile away from the cattle ranch headquarters where Glass worked. At this point, Glass, who was a grown man, was highly respected by white ranch owners in the Mountain West. Roughly 16 years after that incident, Glass died from what was said to be a vehicle accident, where he was thrown from the back of a pickup truck. Questions surrounding his death lingered, with some wondering if it was an act of revenge for the shooting death of the Basque sheepherder





