The Lie of Sherwood Forest Launches at AFM With Star-Studded Cast

Logical Pictures International and Protagonist Pictures handle sales for The Lie of Sherwood Forest, a grounded Robin Hood retelling starring Thomasin McKenzie and Antony Starr.

Logical Pictures International and Protagonist Pictures are managing global sales for The Lie of Sherwood Forest during the upcoming American Film Market. This new cinematic adaptation reimagines the classic Robin Hood legend with a contemporary edge. The production features a high-profile cast including Thomasin McKenzie, Finn Cole, and Antony Starr. Patrick Vollrath serves as the director for this gritty survival narrative.

The Lie of Sherwood Forest Core Plot Details

The film transforms familiar folklore into a hard-hitting struggle for loyalty and justice. Robin Hood and his outlaws are deceived by a young woman seeking to rescue her captured brother. This mission quickly evolves into a dangerous heist that challenges established power structures. Hidden agendas surface as allegiances among the group begin to fracture under pressure. The story forces the protagonists to confront the severe consequences of opposing authority figures. Harris Kauffman wrote the screenplay based on an original story by Vollrath and Joachim Hedén.

Also read Texas' First College Football Playoff Ranking Will Either Be a Relief or Reality Check

Star Power and Directorial Vision Behind Production

Thomasin McKenzie brings significant critical acclaim to the project following roles in Jojo Rabbit and Last Night in Soho. Finn Cole is widely recognized for his portrayal of Michael Gray in the BBC series Peaky Blinders. Antony Starr gained international fame playing the villainous Homelander in The Boys and its spin-offs. His extensive background also includes leading roles in Banshee and Outrageous Fortune. Supporting performances come from Smylie Bradwell, Brian Vernel, and Richard Durden. Vollrath directs the film while aiming to ground the mythic tale in realistic stakes.

Advertisement

Market Timing Amidst Competing Robin Hood Releases

The release strategy positions The Lie of Sherwood Forest against two major Robin Hood-inspired films scheduled for 2026. Hugh Jackman previously starred as the outlaw in a separate high-budget production earlier this year. Andrew Garfield also recently released a secret Robin Hood movie in theaters on September 10, 2026. A24 distributed another Hugh Jackman vehicle titled The Death of Robin Hood which received mixed reactions. Logical Pictures and Protagonist Pictures aim to differentiate their offering through a darker, more psychological tone. The marketing effort highlights the unique survival aspects of their specific interpretation of the legend.