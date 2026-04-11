The Lettermen co-founder Tony Butala dies at 87

Tony Butala, a founding member of the Grammy-nominated vocal trio The Lettermen, died Sunday at age 87. The band's media coordinator confirmed his death, and no cause was disclosed.

Tony Butala, a founding member of the pop vocal trio The Lettermen, died Sunday, Nov. 1, at the age of 87. Tracy Clark, the band's media coordinator, confirmed his death to The Associated Press and shared an official statement from the group.

A cause of death was not disclosed. The statement said, We have lost an integral member of The Lettermen family. It continued, It is with profound sadness that we announce the recent passing of Tony Butala, founding member of the international recording artists The Lettermen, and recipient of a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Also read Tony Butala Dies at 87, Last Founding Member of The Lettermen

The band added, Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his children, grandchildren, siblings, the love of his life, the entire Lettermen organization and all who knew and loved him. There will be no public viewing. Details for celebrations of life in Wisconsin and California will be announced at a later date. Butala was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, in 1938.

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Early Career and Hollywood Roles

His career began in childhood. He started singing professionally at age 7 and performed on KDKA Radio in Pittsburgh at age 8. By age 10, he moved with his mother to Los Angeles, where he joined the Mitchell Boys Choir. He appeared in classic films such as White Christmas, Peter Pan, War of the Worlds and On Moonlight Bay.

In the late 1950s, Butala co-founded The Lettermen with Jim Pike and Bob Engemann. The trio had its first hit with a rendition of Fred Astaire's The Way You Look Tonight in 1961, which peaked at No. 13 on Billboard's Hot 100. It was nominated for a Grammy. Over the next decade, the group placed 19 more songs on Billboard charts.

Notable Chart Hits and Tours

Two reached the Top 10: 1962's When I Fall in Love and the Grammy-nominated 1968 medley Goin' Out of My Head/Can't Take My Eyes off You. Their last hit was 1971's Everything Is Good About You. Other hits included Come Back Silly Girl, Theme from a Summer Place and Hurt So Bad. The group toured constantly, playing colleges across the country and venues around the world.

Butala remained a member for over 60 years. He was the last surviving member of the original lineup. Pike died in 2019 at age 82 from complications related to a fall. Across its many decades, The Lettermen had various lineups, replacing members who left but always remaining a trio to keep its distinctive three-part sound alive.

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Butala stepped away from performing in 2019. A year after retiring, in 2020, Butala attended the ceremony honoring the band with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 24. The current lineup includes Donovan Tea, Bobby Poynton and Rob Gulack. The official band statement continued, Tony never met a stranger.

His life was a living example of talent, perseverance, and refinement. But, above all, his true joy was entertaining and sharing his music with audiences worldwide.