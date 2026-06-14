From a Scottish prison cell to civil rights marches, the American flag has been the representative of freedom since its creation.

The anonymous POW’s fate is uncertain, but more than likely, he sacrificed his life, fortune, and sacred honor, much like theof the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.

” It has appeared similarly ever since — aside from additional stars in the “new constellation. ”, independence, and hope. To the prisoner, locked in the Scottish prison, the Stars and Stripes he carved symbolized the pursuit of liberty and the birth of a new nation, which he may not have seen realized.

, the flag continues to embody the striving toward a more perfect union and the enduring truth that “all men are created equal,” as expressed in the Declaration of Independence. Throughout American history, the Stars and Stripes has been intrinsic in the nation’s defining moments. It flew over Fort McHenry when Francis Scott Key penned the national anthem. During World War II, U.S. soldiers raised the flag after the Battle of Iwo Jima.

And it appeared alongside civil rights marchers seeking equal treatment and was planted by the Apollo 11 astronauts on the moon in 1969. An American flag waves in the breeze during an NCAA baseball game between North Florida and Florida A&M on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida. Yet the flag’s significance extends beyond America’s borders as well. Countless immigrants and refugees have viewed it as a symbol of salvation and a beacon of liberty.

New citizens receive an American flag when naturalized, and throughout the 20th and 21st centuries, oppressed peoples — most recently the Venezuelan and Iranian diaspora — wave it as a mark of liberation from authoritarian regimes. This decline in love of country has perniciously spread disillusionment with the foundational aspects of American civic life and ethos.positive emotions. But the flag is only cloth.

Symbols rest on a foundation — and when that foundation is crippled, and the shared principles are neglected, malnourished, or even disdained, the symbol then is rendered meaningless. To the unknown prisoner in Edinburgh Castle, who risked his life for America’s independence, the flag was a profound emblem: the hope for a freer tomorrow. For generations of Americans and aspiring Americans alike, it has carried that same meaning.

To neglect this history would do a disservice to his sacrifice and to others who laid down their lives.so that the Stars and Stripes can forever wave with purpose and power — inspiring future generations to preserve and defend liberty.





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