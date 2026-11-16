The Leonid meteor shower peaks Nov. 17-18! Here's what you need to know

The Leonid meteor shower peaks overnight on Nov. 17-18, sending shooting stars racing across the night sky from the direction of the constellation Leo.

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorspeaks Nov. 17-18 sending shooting stars and fireballs across the autumn sky as Earth passes through a stream of debris left by Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle. Leonid meteors appear to race away from a point of origin, or radiant, in the constellation Leo, which glistens high above the southeastern horizon in the hours before dawn in mid-November.

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Bothwill be separated by just a few degrees in the constellation Leo on the night of the peak, making it particularly easy to find in 2026! The best time to spot Leonids is in the hours before dawn on Nov. 18, when the radiant will reach its highest point in the southeastern sky, maximizing the amount of meteors that may be seen skimming throughShooting stars that appear close to the radiant will strike Earth almost head-on, leaving the shortest trails.

Instead, find a patch of sky a short distance away from the constellation Leo, where the meteors will be at their most impressive, and give your eyes 20-30 minutes to fully adapt to the dark. , which strike our atmosphere at an oblique angle, leaving long trains as they skim through before passing back out into space.

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The shower is also capable of producing magnificent meteor storms when Earth passes through particularly dense trails of debris left behind by Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, which orbits the sun approximately every 33 years. Sadly, we'll have to wait a bit for the next big show.

According toIf you would like to share your Leonid photos with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo, comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com. in April 2025 after contributing articles to outlets including IGN, New Atlas and Gizmodo. He has a passion for the night sky, science, Hideo Kojima, and human space exploration, and can’t wait for the day when astronauts once again set foot on the moon.