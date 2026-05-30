The LEGO Movie Stars, Cast and Characters

The LEGO Movie is a 2014 American 3D computer-animated comedy film directed by Garth Jennings, produced by Roy Lee Machine Studios and the LEGO Group, written by Dan McDaid, Jill Studie, and Dan Welkowitz. The film stars Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Ferrell, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Charlie Day and the voices of Morgan Freeman, Will Arnett, Ron Capps and Morgan Cox. The LEGO Movie follows a construction worker named Emmet Brickowski, who is accidentally chosen to be the Special, set out to save the world from the tyrannical Lord Business, now with a twist from Batman and other characters It contains animated sequences, live-action plot commentaries, and humor throughout the film The initial theater release was on February 7, 2014, and available on DVD and Blu-ray on May 5, 2014 This movie is available on Netflix

There are some movies out there that, when you hear about them, you think there s no way they can possibly do it well, never mind becoming one of the best films of the year 2014 brought us that very movie, one that had absolutely no business being this good and that taught us everything is awesome The LEGO Movie is streaming now on Netflix, but not for much longer The film follows Emmet, just a chill guy who works in construction and ends up accidentally mistaken for the Special the chosen one who is meant to take down the tyrannical Lord Business Emmet teams up with a number of characters, including the most over-the-top Batman you will ever come across, in his quest to end the reign of Lord Business The LEGO Movie stars Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Emmet Brickowski, the cheerful everyman at the center of the story; Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games) as Wyldstyle, a master builder who helps Emmet; Will Ferrell (Elf) as Lord Business, the controlling villain; Morgan Freeman (The Shawshank Redemption) as Vitruvius, the wise old mentor; Will Arnett (Arrested Development) as Batman, the dramatic LEGO version of the Dark Knight; Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as MetalBeard, a pirate master builder; Alison Brie (Community) as Unikitty, the endlessly cheerful ruler of Cloud Cuckoo Land; and Charlie Day (Horrible Bosses) as Benny, the excitable 1980s space guy The Collider app is powered by data from Zacks Investment ResearchClick here to know more about Zacks Investment Research Your ultimate source for entertainmen.

There are some movies out there that, when you hear about them, you think there s no way they can possibly do it well, never mind becoming one of the best films of the year 2014 brought us that very movie, one that had absolutely no business being this good and that taught us everything is awesome The LEGO Movie is streaming now on Netflix, but not for much longer The film follows Emmet, just a chill guy who works in construction and ends up accidentally mistaken for the Special the chosen one who is meant to take down the tyrannical Lord Business Emmet teams up with a number of characters, including the most over-the-top Batman you will ever come across, in his quest to end the reign of Lord Business The LEGO Movie stars Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Emmet Brickowski, the cheerful everyman at the center of the story; Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games) as Wyldstyle, a master builder who helps Emmet; Will Ferrell (Elf) as Lord Business, the controlling villain; Morgan Freeman (The Shawshank Redemption) as Vitruvius, the wise old mentor; Will Arnett (Arrested Development) as Batman, the dramatic LEGO version of the Dark Knight; Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as MetalBeard, a pirate master builder; Alison Brie (Community) as Unikitty, the endlessly cheerful ruler of Cloud Cuckoo Land; and Charlie Day (Horrible Bosses) as Benny, the excitable 1980s space guy The Collider app is powered by data from Zacks Investment ResearchClick here to know more about Zacks Investment Research Your ultimate source for entertainmen





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The LEGO Movie Chris Pratt Elizabeth Banks Will Ferrell Morgan Freeman Will Arnett Nick Offerman Alison Brie Charlie Day Animated Movie Comedy Movie Live-Action Plot Commentaries Humor

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEGO R2-D2 and Chopper Star Wars Display Sets ReleasedTwo 1,000-piece LEGO display sets featuring R2-D2 and Chopper from the Star Wars franchise are available for ages 10 and up.

Read more »

Catch ‘Em While You Can: LEGO’s Huge Pokémon Starter Trio Returns to ShelvesThe LEGO Pokemon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set (72153) is back in stock at the LEGO Shop as the ultimate display set for Pokemon fans.

Read more »

Review: LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight exceeds expectationsLEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is the quintessential Batman game for new and returning fans alike.

Read more »

Meteorologists were central to D-Day. 'Pressure' tells the story of navigating uncertaintyThe new movie, based on writer and actor David Haig's 2014 play, dramatizes the tensions between military leaders and meteorologists in the lead up to the Allied invasion of Normandy.

Read more »