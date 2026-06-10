The Legend of Zelda: Ranking the 3D Games

This article ranks the 3D Zelda games based on gameplay, innovation, originality, influence, design, fan opinion, critical acclaim, overall quality, and how well it embodies the Zelda spirit.

Nintendo is one of the leading video game companies with iconic franchises such as Super Mario Bros. However, while the plumber might be the most popular, one series consistently gets the best reviews, and that is The Legend of Zelda.

Almost every entry follows Link, a green-capped boy who goes on death-defying missions to save Princess Zelda from the scourge of Hyrule, Ganondorf. This prestigious franchise is finally making its live-action debut with a film in 2027, with director Wes Ball at the helm.

While fans are excited about the movie, it likely will never be as good as the games, which are all some of the most innovative and critically acclaimed. 3D Zelda games in particular have a certain pedigree, which is why this list will rank them based on gameplay, innovation, originality, influence, design, fan opinion, critical acclaim, overall quality, and how well it embodies the Zelda spirit.

This list will rank each 3D Zelda game in its original form, meaning it won't feature HD versions, enhanced editions, or remakes. 7 'The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword' (2011) Kicking off this list is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, which should come as no surprise considering it is the most polarizing in the franchise. Despite being the fifth 3D Zelda game, it is chronologically the first, showing the origin of Link, Zelda, and the Master Sword.

After Zelda falls to the surface world, Link must descend from Skyloft and save her while also forging his blade to make it powerful enough to defeat evil incarnate, the Demon Lord Demise. There is a lot to love about Skyward Sword; unfortunately, as the most controversial, flawed, and 'hated' by fans, it lies at the bottom.

The motion controls were buggy and not as tactile and fluid as fans were hoping, which interrupted combat and made it feel like the game's fault, not the players'. Still, the charming hub world had lots of secrets to find, areas to explore, and side quests to beat, making it a fun time away from the main story.

As for the story, Skyward Sword might have the best narrative, celebrating a personal story between the two characters that is the definitive beginning. Plus, Skyward Sword has many fun items, stealth moments, unique aspects, and some of the best boss fights in the franchise, such as Koloktos and Tentalus. 6 'The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess' (2006) After the release of one Zelda game annoyed fans for being too childlike, Nintendo switched gears by delivering the darkest and most mature version of the franchise with The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.

After Link is pulled into the Twilight Realm, a dark dimension spreading across Hyrule, he is transformed into a wolf. With his companion, Midna, they set out into the kingdom to defeat the Usurper King Zant and whatever dark scheme he had planned. For many, Twilight Princess was the Zelda game they were waiting for, delivering a darker aesthetic with a more mature story.

Midna is a fan-favorite character who fans want to return, helping progress the story and continue the gameplay. This cinematic Zelda experience has a massive scale, but also boasts a grounded and emotional character arc. Twilight Princess is arguably the most beloved because of its intricate dungeon design that had engaging puzzles and well-paced progression.

Even though it places low on this list, Twilight Princess is still a masterpiece that was one of the best games of its time, proving just how influential and acclaimed the Zelda franchise is





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