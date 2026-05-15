The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Rumors Intensify

A rumor of a 'The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time' remake has been spreading across the internet, propagating through NatetheHate's video posted on YouTube. Insiders have also hinted at the title making its way to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Regarded as one of the best and most influential video games of all time, "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" has been a subject of speculation for a potential Nintendo Switch 2 remake.

This news was first announced by prolific insider and YouTuber "NatetheHate", who claimed that the game will release during the holidays of 2026. According to NatetheHate, the remake will follow the path of Nintendo's 3DS enhanced version, which came 13 years after the original game's release. Fans have been discussing this announcement on r/GamingLeaksAndRumors, with some believing it to be an official release date, while others hope for a double pack including "Majora's Mask".

No official announcement has been made by Nintendo, leaving the rumors to spread and speculation to rise. Despite the uncertain status, the potential success of such a release cannot be ignored due to the game's iconic status in gaming history





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