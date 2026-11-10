The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Multiplayer Mod Enables Co-op Play

Fans have created a co-op multiplayer mod for the PC port of The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time, allowing two players to explore Hyrule together.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has generated significant attention since its release, with many critics and players labeling it one of the greatest video games of the year. The title holds an impressive 96 aggregate score on Metacritic, placing it among the top-rated games in history. Nintendo published this new version for the Nintendo Switch 2, releasing it on November 5, 2026. Despite its critical acclaim and high sales, the official release does not include a multiplayer feature. However, the modding community has already acted to fill this gap for PC users.

PC Port Enables Multiplayer Experience

A fan-made modification allows players to experience co-op gameplay in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on personal computers. This feature is not an official download from Nintendo or part of any planned DLC update. Instead, it relies on an unofficial PC port created by enthusiasts who decompiled the game. The port enables the title to run at native 4K resolution and supports DLSS technology for enhanced performance. This technical foundation makes the addition of multiplayer functions possible.

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Two Player Cooperative Gameplay

The multiplayer mod supports exactly two players operating in an online-only environment. A gameplay clip shared on Reddit shows two character models of Link navigating the world simultaneously. The footage demonstrates the characters running, dodge-rolling, and engaging enemies together within a tunnel section. This cooperative approach contrasts with the original single-player journey across Hyrule. The mod transforms the classic adventure into a shared experience for friends.

Technical Requirements and Installation

Users seeking to install this modification must meet specific hardware and software requirements. The process requires a PC equipped with the Lichii Switch 2 emulator software. Players must also possess a legally obtained digital or physical copy of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The mod extends the functionality of the unofficial port to create a fully cooperative environment. This setup represents a significant technical achievement by the fan community.

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Community Speed and Future Outlook

The rapid development of this mod has surprised many observers in the gaming industry. Some speculation exists regarding the potential use of artificial intelligence in creating such functional code so quickly. There is currently no official release date provided by the mod creators. Once finalized and verified for technical stability, this modification may establish the PC version as the definitive edition of the game. The speed of this development highlights the capabilities of the dedicated fan base.

Context of Game Reviews and Ratings

OpenCritic data indicates an average score of 95 out of 100 from top critics for this title. Reviews are categorized under RPG, Action, and Adventure genres. The game carries an ESRB Everyone 10+ rating due to animated blood and fantasy violence themes. The original source material dates back decades, but this remake targets modern gaming standards. The successful porting and modding efforts demonstrate the enduring appeal of this franchise.