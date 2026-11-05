The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D Dodongo Cavern Guide

Complete walkthrough for the Dodongo Cavern dungeon in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D. Discover the location of the Bomb Bag and learn the strategy to defeat King Dodongo.

Dodongo Cavern serves as a pivotal early dungeon within The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, situated deep within the volcanic terrain of Death Mountain. This lava-filled labyrinth remains a memorable location for players completing the Nintendo 64 classic or its 3D remake, offering a blend of environmental puzzles and combat challenges. The layout provides essential items required to progress through the rest of Hyrule, making mastery of its corridors crucial for any adventurer.

While the core structure of the dungeon remains consistent with the original release, the remake introduces slight variations in layout and reward placements. Players returning to this area after a long hiatus may need to refresh their memory on specific mechanics and item locations to efficiently navigate the fiery pathways and defeat the dungeon boss, King Dodongo.

Also read All the news about The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake

Locating The Bomb Bag

The primary objective upon entering Dodongo Cavern is to acquire the Bomb Bag, an item necessary for progressing through the rest of the game. Upon entry, players must head left and utilize platforms to reach the initial cavern section. A blue Rupee can be obtained by breaking a cracked wall on the left, while the dungeon map is hidden behind a wall to the right.

After opening the main door, Link faces a miniboss encounter against two Lizalfos in the first chamber. The optimal strategy involves maintaining distance and using the slingshot to snipe the enemies. If they approach, Link should slash them and immediately backflip to dodge their singular attack pattern. Once defeated, the path forward leads into a darkened room.

Advertisement

In the darkened section, all torches must be lit using a Deku Stick while avoiding enemy attacks. Players can strategically kite enemies to one corner of the room to create a safe path for lighting the fires. A switch in the next area opens the door to the main hub, where Link must climb a ladder to retrieve the dungeon compass.

Progression continues past an Armos statue and down a staircase. A bomb flower placed on the ground can trigger a chain reaction to lower the stairwell. Players can collect a Gold Skulltula token behind a net on the second level before proceeding through a gated door onto a long rope bridge.

Puzzle Mechanics And Item Retrieval

Crossing the bridge leads to a room with boxes and a cracked wall that requires a bomb flower to destroy. After climbing a ladder, Link enters a fiery area with enemies. Another fight against Lizalfos occurs here, rewarding a Business Scrub seed in the Nintendo Switch 2 edition.

The subsequent section requires shooting eyes above furnaces to stop flame jets, allowing Link to cross over platforms. Shooting the eye in a tunnel-like structure stops a second flame, granting access to the next area.

Advertisement

The Bomb Bag is finally found in the subsequent chamber behind a cracked wall. Players must bomb the wall to reveal the chest. After acquiring the item, a button press activates a rising platform in the hub area, allowing Link to reach the highest point of the dungeon.

Defeating King Dodongo

The final phase of the dungeon involves returning to the rope bridge and throwing bombs into the eyes of a giant skull statue in the hub room. This triggers a cutscene and opens the path to the boss arena. Players must solve a block puzzle to access the hill leading to the boss room.

The puzzle involves pushing blocks into specific positions to create a path. After navigating the blocks and avoiding or defeating enemies, Link descends into the hole to confront King Dodongo. The boss is large but vulnerable to bombs.

The key to defeating King Dodongo is timing. Players must wait for the boss to open its mouth to suck in the environment, then throw a bomb directly into its gullet. This action stuns the creature, allowing Link to attack its tail with his sword. Repeating this process three times results in the boss defeat and dungeon completion.