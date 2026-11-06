The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Tears Glitches and Performance Issues on Switch 2

Analysis of new bugs and removed exploits in the Zelda remake. Performance drops on Switch 2 and persistent glitches impact player experience.

Nintendo has released its highly anticipated remake of the classic N64 title, marking a significant moment in gaming history. The developer aimed to modernize the experience with refined mechanics and updated controls. However, the launch has been marred by technical issues and performance problems on the new console hardware. Players are reporting instability that detracts from the polished experience the studio promised.

Removed Classic Exploits and Mechanics

Nintendo deliberately removed many famous glitches from the original game to create a stable modern experience. The infamous infinite rupee exploit at Hyrule Castle no longer functions. Players could previously scale the drawbridge chains to access three invisible Red Rupees for endless wealth. The remake introduces new collision boxes that prevent access to these chains entirely. This change eliminates a major cheat that allowed players to buy every item immediately.

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Other significant exploits have also been patched out in the new version. The inventory system glitch that manipulated memory via the fishing rod is no longer available. Tiny gaps between wall corners that allowed players to skip progression triggers have been sealed. These hidden shortcuts were integral to the original game's physics engine. Their removal ensures players must follow the intended progression path.

Combat and movement mechanics have seen similar restrictions. Crouch-stabbing could previously put Link's sword in a permanent active state. This allowed damage output simply by walking into enemies. It also prevented Link from falling off ledges. This exploit is now fixed. The game enforces strict collision geometry during combat sequences.

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The Lost Woods area no longer allows early departure through broken geometry. Players cannot bypass the requirement for the Kokiri Sword and Deku Shield. Mido's code previously allowed this escape. The remake enforces these prerequisites strictly. The design overhaul targets progression breaks first. This ensures a balanced and fair experience for all players.

New Technical Issues and Performance Bugs

Despite the removal of classic cheats, the remake suffers from new technical problems. Performance issues are the primary concern for players on the Switch 2 console. Playing the game physically on the device causes FPS drops and screen freezes. Faulty controller inputs also occur for a short time during these episodes. These issues disrupt immersion and gameplay flow significantly.

Some players cannot even reach the main menu on docked mode. The game freezes right as it boots up for these users. Disabling VRR display settings seems to help resolve this specific issue. However, many other bugs remain unaddressed. These technical faults are far less endearing than the clever exploits of the past. They hinder the overall enjoyment of the title.

The problem appears to resolve itself after rebooting the game a few times. This temporary fix is inconvenient for players expecting a smooth launch. The Switch 2 version is one of the first major titles on the new hardware. Its performance issues raise concerns about optimization. Other players may find their problems harder to fix without official patches.

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Emerging Exploits and Future Prospects

Even with a thorough overhaul, new exploits are emerging within days of launch. Rupee farming methods and movement skips are being discovered. These new cheats take advantage of the remake's unique framework. Clever players will inevitably find ways to bend the new rules. The process took years for the N64 original. Speed runners now have fresh challenges to conquer.

Nintendo rebuilt the game from the ground up with new collision physics. This corrected many glitches but introduced new variables. The universal jump mechanic replaced secret rupee grants near the shop. Players now find Blue Rupees in the area instead. This encourages intentional exploration rather than exploiting physics bugs. The design shifts aim to reward skill and discovery.

The remake offers a brand-new experience for both veterans and newcomers. It smooths out the classic game while adding modern features. New features open doors for fresh exploits. Players will continue to uncover hidden mechanics for months. The balance between modernization and classic charm remains a key focus. Nintendo must address performance issues through early patches. The community will continue to test the limits of the new system.