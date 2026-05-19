The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap PC, Android Ports by Fan

Matheo Vignaud, a fan of The Legend of Zelda series, brought The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap, a prequel to the game Ocarina of Time, to PC and Android. These unofficial ports offer a unique experience for fans who eagerly waited for official remakes that have yet to come. The PC port features upscaling, window/render scaling, and target frame rates, while the Android version introduces modern-day features such as porting to a newer platform.

The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap, a top-down action-adventure video game released in 2004, is not as popular as other Legend of Zelda titles but has a dedicated fanbase.

Matheo Vignaud, a fan, translated and ported the game to both PC and Android, offering players a unique chance to experience the beloved game on a new platform. The PC version features modern-day upscaling, window/render scaling, and target frame rates ranging from 30fps to unlocked. The Android version is available on MatheoVignaud's GitHub page and can be installed by sideloading the APK and selecting the correct ROM. Users need to rename the ROM file before installing the app.

While playing on mobile may present challenges due to small UI and controls, linking a controller can help avoid accidental button presses





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The Legend Of Zelda Console Game Prequel Action-Adventure PC Android

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