The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Remake Rumored

Zelda fans are on board with a potential remake of The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, which would ideally follow the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake. No pressure, Nintendo.

Following months of rumors and insider information, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake was finally unveiled at the recent Nintendo Direct showcase. Set to launch later this year, the long-awaited remake will give us a new-and-improved version of the 1998 action-adventure game which many consider to be the best in The Legend of Zelda franchise.

However, the news of such a remake has got Zelda fans thinking about the future, with the possibility of remakes for titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, also being announced in the future. With fans guessing that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake will launch in November, we do not have long to wait and with Nintendo finally bringing a Zelda classic to the Nintendo Switch 2, could the same be said for other entries in the beloved franchise?

Well, a recent thread over on r/zelda certainly discussed that, with one user posting, 'I know it’s early, but what would be your wish for this possible remake?

' Regarding The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, they continued, 'I’m crazy excited for OoT remake! I hope they follow through with MM. I also hope that they leave the swimming mechanic how they were in the original and no energy draining. No eye boss fights would be my wish.

' The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask was first released back in 2000 and was originally published for the Nintendo 64. As the second game in the Zelda franchise to use 3D graphics, following Ocarina of Time, it is no wonder that many fans believe that Majora's Mask will be the next remake on Nintendo’s list, although it has not been confirmed at the time of writing.

Much like Ocarina of Time, Majora's Mask also received an enhanced edition, with this one launching in 2015 for the Nintendo 3DS. As such, there is no denying their similarities. Back over on Reddit, fans took to the aforementioned post to share their thoughts on the potential Majora's Mask remake. Here’s a breakthrough idea.

How about instead of remaking games... you make a sequel? MM2 would be better than yet another remake, since I know a potential remake of MM can totally bring quality-of-life changes and better controls, I’m not really worried too much about gameplay aspects. The only thing I wish for is for the potential remake to still give that complex feeling of sadness and allure with a bit of hope and darkness.

Another user hoped that a potential Majora's Mask remake would not destroy the magic of the original, sharing, I want them to keep the weirdness of it. I absolutely love how insane everything in MM is. Potentially some story expansion with the Happy Mask Salesman as well, but I’ll be happy either way





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