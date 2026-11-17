Fan developer Kenton M reveals new footage of The Legend of Zelda: Indigo, an unofficial Ocarina of Time sequel set 27 years after Majora's Mask, featuring older Link and new mechanics.

The high-profile launch of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake on the Nintendo Switch 2 has solidified its status as the highest-rated game of the year. Following this commercial success, fans are eagerly anticipating future content within the franchise while official developer plans remain under wraps. Although Nintendo has confirmed that additional downloadable content for the remake will arrive in 2027, the gaming community has found an immediate creative outlet through a dedicated fan project.

Indigo ROM Hack Development Details

Developer Kenton M has shared the first official gameplay footage of The Legend of Zelda: Indigo, a fan-made ROM hack based on the classic 1998 N64 title. The project is currently scheduled for release whenever the development team completes its tasks, with no fixed calendar date currently announced. This unofficial sequel is designed to take place exactly 27 years after the narrative events of The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, expanding the timeline significantly.

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The development of Indigo began in 2022 and represents a collaborative effort between Kenton M and a small team of dedicated volunteers. The project highlights a deep passion for the Nintendo franchise, which is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The creative team has utilized the original Ocarina of Time engine to craft a fresh experience, ensuring that the core gameplay mechanics remain familiar while introducing substantial new content.

New Protagonist and Gameplay Mechanics

One of the most striking visual changes in Indigo is the appearance of the protagonist, Link. Players will no longer control the youthful, chubby-cheeked adventurer but will instead guide an older, more mature-looking version of the hero. This shift in character design reflects the passage of 27 years and allows for a different approach to combat and exploration within the game world.

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The sequel introduces brand-new items and weapons specifically created for this project, altering how players interact with enemies and environmental puzzles. A completely new dialogue system has also been implemented, aiming to provide more realistic-sounding conversations that breathe new life into the world. According to Kenton M, these improvements will allow the team to lean more heavily into complex storytelling and detailed side quests.

External Contributions and Future Outlook

The scope of the project includes significant contributions from other members of the ROM hacking community. The final dungeon featured in the recent showcase was designed by Kurko Games, a well-known developer recognized for their work on Banjo-Kazooie ROM hacks. This collaboration demonstrates the growing community support surrounding Indigo and the technical skill involved in modifying legacy game engines.

While Kenton M previously expressed hope for a launch before the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, that window has closed. The exact release date remains unknown, but the additional time allows the team to refine the experience further. As fans continue to immerse themselves in the official Ocarina of Time Remake, the Indigo project stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of the franchise and the creativity of its dedicated fanbase.