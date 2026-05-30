The Legend of Zelda Celebrates 40th Anniversary with New Huzzle Puzzle Collection

Nintendo of Japan has announced new Huzzle metal puzzles themed around The Legend of Zelda, releasing April 25. The puzzles feature iconic symbols like the Hylian Shield and are available in Japan only, with international shipping via third-party services. The franchise also teases upcoming game and film projects.

The Legend of Zelda franchise is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, marking four decades since the original game debuted on the Famicom Disk System and later the Nintendo Entertainment System.

What began as a humble adventure with pixelated graphics has grown into one of the most iconic and beloved series in video game history. To commemorate this milestone, fans have been eagerly anticipating major announcements from Nintendo, and while details have been scarce, a significant development has finally emerged. Nintendo of Japan has officially confirmed a new line of products that will appeal to collectors and puzzle enthusiasts alike, though acquiring the full set may require a substantial investment.

The new product line is a series of metal brain-teaser puzzles under the Huzzle brand, created by Hanayama in collaboration with Nintendo. The announcement, shared on Nintendo of Japan's Twitter account, reveals that two new themed puzzles will be released on April 25: the Hylian Shield and Kabadna's Signboard. These join existing puzzles featuring the Triforce, the Emblem of Hyrule, and the Master Sword, which are already available for purchase.

Each puzzle is priced at 3,630 yen, roughly $20, making individual items affordable. However, collecting all five pieces would cost over $100, and the expense does not end there. The puzzles are exclusive to the Japanese market, meaning international fans must rely on third-party shipping services, which can multiply the cost by four or five times per item.

Despite the logistical challenges, the puzzles represent a unique way for fans to engage with the franchise's iconic symbols and test their problem-solving skills. Beyond the puzzles, the Zelda franchise shows no signs of slowing down. The live-action film adaptation is still in production, and rumors persist about upcoming game releases, including a long-requested remake of Ocarina of Time and a potential Switch 2 exclusive title.

The series continues to expand with new media and merchandise, ensuring that the 40th anniversary is just another milestone in an ongoing legacy. With a rich history spanning multiple genres and platforms, The Legend of Zelda remains a cornerstone of interactive entertainment, and these new puzzles offer a tangible connection to its enduring appeal





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The Legend Of Zelda Huzzle Puzzles Hanayama 40Th Anniversary Nintendo

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