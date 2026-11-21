The Legend of Zelda franchise marks its 40th anniversary with a highly successful Ocarina of Time remake. New merchandise drops on December 4, followed by the 2027 film release.

The Legend of Zelda franchise is marking a historic milestone by celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026, a rare achievement for any gaming series. This year has already delivered significant releases, culminating in the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake. The remake received critical acclaim, securing a 96 rating on Metacritic from both players and reviewers. The game was released on November 5, 2026, and is rated Everyone 10+ by the ESRB.

Ocarina of Time Remake Success Drives Merchandise Sales

The overwhelming commercial and critical success of the Ocarina of Time Remake has directly influenced new product announcements from licensed partners. The Japanese retail company animate confirmed the release of three new merchandise items scheduled for December 4. These items are specifically designed to celebrate the high performance of the newly released game. The collection includes an acrylic art panel, a hanging tapestry, and an acrylic stand pouch.

Also read Sealed Original The Legend of Zelda N64 Game Sells for $33,000 Amid Remake Hype

Pricing for the new items remains accessible for collectors. The hanging tapestry, which features the iconic Ocarina, is priced at ¥3,850. The acrylic art panel, displaying key art from the game, costs ¥3,300. The acrylic stand pouch, featuring the refreshed logo, is available for ¥2,200. These prices translate to approximately $24.05, $20.65, and $13.75 respectively.

Regional Availability Restrictions and Technical Issues

There are significant limitations regarding the availability of these merchandise items for international fans. The new products will only be sold in physical retail stores located in Japan. Additionally, they are available through the animate Japanese language website. The company has not announced any plans for international shipping for these specific items.

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Fans outside of Japan must rely on third-party purchasing agents to ship items from the United States or Europe. The Japanese website is currently offline due to security concerns that have affected various websites. animate has not yet confirmed when the site will return online for sales. The anticipated demand for the December 4 release may force the company to restore service earlier than expected despite security risks.

Future Franchise Plans and Upcoming Releases

The excitement for The Legend of Zelda continues to grow as 2026 draws to a close. The franchise is preparing for a major cinematic event with the arrival of the Zelda movie. This film is scheduled to release in April of next year. It will mark the first time the franchise appears on the big screen in a meaningful capacity.

Nintendo is also expected to make further announcements regarding the future of the single-player series. Rumors have been circulating that Nintendo is developing new projects. The company has been working behind the scenes on what is described as an exciting new venture. This development adds to the momentum built by the 40th-anniversary celebrations.

Franchise Longevity and Critical Reception

The critical reception of the Ocarina of Time Remake highlights the enduring appeal of The Legend of Zelda. OpenCritic reports an average score of 96 out of 100 from critics. Ninety-nine percent of critics recommend the game. This high score reflects the quality of the remaster and the strength of the original design.

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The developer and publisher Nintendo has maintained a consistent standard of quality throughout the franchise history. The action-adventure RPG genre benefits from this legacy. Fans of the series have been waiting for this remaster for many years. The 9/10 rating from some sources further underscores the positive reception.

Collectors are now looking to expand their collections with the new animate products. The physical items offer a tangible way to celebrate the 40th anniversary. The combination of the game release and the merchandise creates a complete celebratory package. The franchise continues to attract both new players and long-time fans.

The upcoming film and rumored new games suggest a strong future for the series. The 40th anniversary serves as a testament to the franchise's lasting impact on the medium. Few series can claim to have reached this level of longevity and success. The Legend of Zelda remains a dominant force in the gaming industry.