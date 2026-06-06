The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Remastered for PC

Fans of the beloved Nintendo series can now experience the 1991 classic in 2026 thanks to a PC port/remaster of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. The unofficial remaster features remastered levels, custom graphics, sprite customizations, bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and more, making it the ultimate way to experience the game.

Marking one of the earliest installments in The Legend of Zelda franchise, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past is no less memorable to fans of the beloved Nintendo series.

Released in 1991 for the SNES, A Link to the Past takes place multiple years before the events of the first two installments in the franchise, and follows Link as he journeys to save Hyrule against the threats of the demon king, Ganon. Unlike 1987's Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, A Link to the Past introduced a brand-new top-down perspective as opposed to the previous side-scrolling adventure, and was also the first entry to feature the Master Sword.

As such, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past is an important entry in the franchise and is now regarded as one of the greatest video games ever made. Despite this, the third Zelda installment is yet to receive a modern-day remake. At the time of writing, Nintendo has only rereleased it for the Wii, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, and for the Nintendo Switch via its Classics collection.

Although its sequel, A Link Between Worlds, launched back in 2013, fans are still eager to see a modern rendition of 1991's The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. Although there is currently no confirmation or even rumor of Nintendo taking on such a project, not all hope is lost as there is a way to play The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past in modern-day, and better yet, you do not need a Nintendo console to do so.

Courtesy of a showcase by YouTuber Just Jamie Retro Realm, we can see The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past as we have never seen it before thanks to a PC port/remaster of the beloved game. Featuring remastered levels, custom graphics, sprite customizations, bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and more, this is the ultimate way to experience the 1991 classic in 2026.

If you are new to emulation, worry not, as Just Jamie Retro details exactly how to install The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past on your PC, whilst enjoying all of the brand-new settings it has to offer. The results are quite breathtaking, with the unofficial remaster making the game look better than ever, whilst also maintaining the magic of the original.

We can see the various dungeons that Link must conquer, as well as the familiar sites of Hyrule, and it seems as though this project has left fans feeling the hype. We seriously need a 3D fan-made remake that is like Ocarina of Time, one comment read. Another added, My favourite game of all time. Beautiful to look at, good puzzles, and just great to play.

With many hoping that projects such as this will inspire Nintendo to work on more The Legend of Zelda remasters and remakes, we can only hope that some are in the pipeline. Maybe even for the upcoming Nintendo Direct





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