The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 Nods to The Mighty Nein

The Legend of Vox Machina season 4 has included a nod to its sister show, The Mighty Nein. The nod comes in the form of Easter eggs scattered throughout the season, particularly in episode 4. The Easter eggs reference various locations and characters from The Mighty Nein, making it clear that the two shows are connected in some way.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 4 has included a nod to its sister show, The Mighty Nein . The Mighty Nein is not connected to Vox Machina, outside of being set in the same realm and sharing several voice actors.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 4, episode 4 saw the titular team travel to Deastok, the home of Vox Machina's newest member, Taryon Darrington. Deastok held the key to how supporters of the Whispered One were gaining powerful weapons. Taryon's father, Howaardt, was providing the cultists with shadow stone, as revealed after a tour around his vast collection of trinkets and weapons.

One of these objects held the link to The Mighty Nein, despite it still being connected to the lore of the overall world in which both shows take place. At one point, Taryon's father points out a scepter that he claims was plundered from a Wildmother temple.

In the world of Exandria, the Wildmother is the god of the wild and the sea, playing a minor part in the original Critical Role campaign on which The Legend of Vox Machina is based. However, the second campaign from Critical Role, The Mighty Nein, includes the Wildmother to a much bigger extent.

The primary reason as to why the Wildmother plays a bigger role in The Mighty Nein than The Legend of Vox Machina is one of the former's characters. A main member of the team, likely to be introduced in future seasons, is Caduceus, a druid dedicated to the Wildmother herself.

Much like how Pike, at least before season 4, was a cleric of the Everlight in The Legend of Vox Machina, Caduceus is the same for the goddess of the wild. This means that, at several points in Critical Role, Caduceus speaks to his goddess for guidance and wisdom. The Wildmother plays a role in Critical Role's third campaign, Bells Hells, making the Easter egg in The Legend of Vox Machina even more exciting for fans of the original campaigns.

Not only does it make sense for a wealthy businessman to have acquired various objects over the years, but it also actively teases the future of Exandria via the mention of the Wildmother. The Darringtons' collection in The Legend of Vox Machina season 4, episode 4 features many other items, several of which are also wider Easter eggs to Critical Role's stories. The first object pointed out by Howaardt is an anchor found in a Lucidian shipwreck.

In The Mighty Nein, the Lucidian Ocean plays a big part, with it hosting several locations important to the wider story. Another trinket obtained by Howaardt is a burial urn created during the Age of Arcanum. In The Legend of Vox Machina and Critical Role lore, the Age of Arcanum was an era of Exandria, which ended with a great war between gods known as the Calamity. The Calamity has been referenced several times throughout The Legend of Vox Machina.

After pointing this out, Howaardt and Keyleth talk about an Ashari stone shaping tablet, which allows the wielder to bend earth as an Ashari can. Pike then sees something linked to her journey: an amulet from the Hells. In The Legend of Vox Machina season 3, Pike received an amulet like this from Zerxus Ilerez, who set her on the path to begin doubting the Everlight.

Finally, the last acquisition Howaardt shows Vox Machina references the show's second and third seasons. The team fought the Chroma Conclave in these seasons, a group of dragons. One such dragon was Umbrasyl, whom the team killed in season 2's finale and whose skull Howaardt now possesses.

This is the final Easter egg to the wider lore of The Legend of Vox Machina and its related shows in season 4, episode 4, before the narrative turns back to the story at hand





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