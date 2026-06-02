The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 Debuts to Critical Acclaim, Holds 100% Rating

The fourth season of Prime Video's acclaimed animated series The Legend of Vox Machina premieres to glowing early reviews, maintaining a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show, based on Critical Role's Dungeons & Dragons campaign, follows the misfit heroes of Vox Machina as they confront the terrifying entity known as The Whispered One in a darker, more emotional chapter. Critics praise the season's high stakes, new allies, and the cast's standout performances, noting it builds on the success of the first three seasons while introducing fresh characters and dangers. Even viewers unfamiliar with D&D are encouraged to watch what many consider one of the best fantasy series in recent years.

Yes, it's a show for D&D nerds, by D&D nerds. But even if Dungeons & Dragons isn't your thing, that doesn't mean that it's not also one of the best fantasy series that's come around in a long, long time.

And the few early reviews of the show's 4th season, which debuts on Prime Video tomorrow, have trickled in and are currently putting the new season at 100%-no small feat for an animated fantasy series. The series returns tomorrow, and it's doing so on the tail of some serious praise from critics.

The series centers on a group called Vox Machina, a band of eight misfit heroes made up of a very messy bard, the father of fantasy firearms, two traumatized half-elf twins, a druid who can't return home, and the coolest cleric/barbarian duo we've ever seen on screen. They find themselves on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces, including The Whispered One, who promises to end the world as they know it-as if fighting a conclave of dragons wasn't enough.

That's high praise, considering how well the first three seasons performed, with the series as a whole sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. And early reviews show that the team behind the show isn't resting on their laurels, delivering a story that's as epic as everything that came before it and darker than anything we've seen from them yet.

With high stakes, new allies, and a terrifying evil, season 4 is the most emotional and dark one yet-and that says a lot. Once again, this cast delivers their best performances to date. The show introduces new characters and new dangers, and keeps the audience engaged by combining tasteful humor and a very interesting plot.

Fans of the actual play that the series is based on know exactly the new dangers that are being introduced in the penultimate season-and they can't wait to see this new villain come to life





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