The Legend of Vox Machina: Sam Riegel on Crafting Scanlan's Epic Bard Battle Return

An in-depth look at Scanlan's long-awaited return in The Legend of Vox Machina season 4, featuring Sam Riegel's insights on creating the episode's musical duel, the deviations from the Critical Role campaign, and what might come next for the bard.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 4 continues to adapt Critical Role 's first campaign, bringing the scattered team back together following their split at the end of season 3.

The reunion occurs at Keyleth's Aramenté coronation in Vesrah, but the celebration is abruptly ended by an assault from the Cult of the Whispered One. With the world once again under siege and Vax's health deteriorating due to his link to the Matron of Ravens, the group scrambles to find a way to confront the cult and its master.

A key resource in this fight is Mythcarver, a potent longsword Vestige currently in the possession of Scanlan, who has been notably absent for the first seven episodes of the season. He left with his daughter Kaylie to mend their relationship, making his return in episode 8, "The Bard's Lament," a pivotal moment.

The team travels to his estate, Châteaux, to seek his aid, but the reunion is immediately jeopardized by a surprise attack from a malevolent bard, leading to a spectacular musical duel. Sam Riegel, the co-creator and voice of Scanlan, discussed this elaborate confrontation in an interview with ScreenRant's Grant Hermanns.

He revealed that a bard-on-bard battle was a long-held aspiration for Critical Role, but it required the creation of a new villain because no such evil bard existed in the original campaign. They enlisted viral comedian and musician Tom Cardy, who both voiced the antagonist and performed the songs. Riegel praised Cardy's ability to hit extraordinarily high notes.

The production presented a unique challenge: the music had to be composed, often more than two years in advance, before any animation could begin. This allowed Titmouse, the animation studio, to synchronize the action precisely with the rhythm and narrative beats of the songs. Riegel described the process as immensely fun, noting that the music needed to advance the story and incorporate harmonies from the entire ensemble, all of whom possess strong singing voices.

He expressed that this episode stands as a potential peak of his animation career. Scanlan's extended absence and altered backstory in the series are faithful adaptations of his character arc from the original Critical Role campaign. In the game, he departed after a personal crisis involving substance abuse and the trauma of dying twice in one day, coupled with a desire to reconnect with Kaylie.

This exit made room for the introduction of the wizard Taryon Darrington, a character also originally played by Riegel but now voiced in the series by Wayne Brady. The show has made several significant deviations from the source material concerning Scanlan's return. Where his in-game counterpart became a feared crime lord known as The Meat Man during his absence, the series depicts him as a still-touring musician, albeit one who is past his prime and struggling with his vocal range.

Furthermore, in the campaign, Scanlan actively sought out Vox Machina after learning about a new Vecna-related threat, disguised as a human from Marquet. In the show, the team must go to him. The most substantial change is that Scanlan declines the invitation to rejoin the fight against the cult, whereas in the original story he ultimately agreed after being reassured of his permanent place in the group.

With three episodes remaining in season 4 and Grog's apparent death in episode 9 heightening the stakes, it remains to be seen whether these narrative alterations will eventually converge with the campaign's events, potentially drawing Scanlan back into the fold as the threat of the Whispered One escalates.





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The Legend Of Vox Machina Critical Role Sam Riegel Scanlan Bard Battle Season 4 Animation Tom Cardy TV Adaptation Character Changes

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