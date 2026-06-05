The Legend of Vox Machina's Core Members Face Changes for the First Time in Season 4

The Legend of Vox Machina, a popular fantasy television series, is undergoing significant changes in its fourth season. The show's core seven members, who have remained unchanged throughout the series, are now facing changes for the first time. Scanlan Shorthalt, a beloved member of the group, is absent in season 4, and his position as the team's resident showman has been taken by newcomer Taryon Darrington.

The legend of The Legend of Vox Machina is a legend in and of itself. From humble beginnings as a Dungeons and Dragons campaign between friends, the Critical Role franchise has evolved into a media juggernaut, producing the best fantasy television on any streaming service.

Beginning in 2022 and confirmed to end with season 5, The Legend of Vox Machina has attracted a horde of new acolytes who previously didn't know their Taryon Darringtons from their Jocelyn Baratheons. Much has changed during the years The Legend of Vox Machina has been a Prime Video series, from the in-universe renown of the titular team to the addition of a second Critical Role show with The Mighty Nein.

Nevertheless, one constant has kept the series grounded, and that's the presence of its core seven members. Despite Death's best efforts, the members of Vox Machina remain unchanged throughout all three seasons: Vax'ildan, Vex'ahlia, Percy de Rolo, Grog, Pike Trickfoot, Scanlan Shorthalt, and Keyleth. Alas, even that tenet of The Legend of Vox Machina changes in season 4, truly signaling the era of an era for the series.

After reuniting with daughter Kaylie at the end of The Legend of Vox Machina season 3, Scanlan is the one member of the group showing zero interest in catching up. Vox Machina has been divided for a year by the time season 4 begins, but the other six members at least get together to celebrate Keyleth's coronation as the Ashari's Voice of the Tempest. Vex makes a comment about Scanlan being absent, despite getting an invitation.

Elsewhere, Grog jokingly sings about Scanlan being"definitely dead.

" Not only is Scanlan separate from Vox Machina in season 4, he's absent altogether, his position as the team's resident showman taken by newcomer Taryon Darrington. It's impossible not to feel The Legend of Vox Machina's very foundations shifting as the membership of the team changes for the first time since the show began.

Scanlan & Taryon Cannot Coexist As Members Of Vox Machina Scanlan appears in trailer footage for The Legend of Vox Machina season 4, and plays a fairly major role in the final stages of the original Critical Role campaign, so viewers evidently haven't seen the last of him. At the same time, his exit from the main cast inevitably raises questions over Vox Machina's long-term membership.

Such questions press even harder thanks to Taryon, who starts season 4 as a pest before quickly becoming one of Vox Machina's most lovable warriors. On one hand, The Legend of Vox Machina really could use Scanlan back with the crew. On the other, it would be a real wrench to say goodbye to Taryon at this point.

Related Inside The Legend Of Vox Machina Season 4 Raising The Stakes For Critical Role's Beloved Campaign | Cover Story In our exclusive cover story, Critical Role's Sam Riegel & Travis Willingham dive into The Legend of Vox Machina season 4 and the final campaign arc. Posts By Grant Hermanns The bigger problem is that both characters would struggle to coexist on the team.

While Taryon and Scanlan are fundamentally different in a great many ways, they are painted with the same broad brush. Both use showmanship and flamboyance as an emotional shield, both are artists first and fighters second, and both frequently have teammates burying their heads in their hands through sheer exasperation. Were Taryon and Scanlan to both become full-time Vox Machina members, one would almost definitely dull the other's shine as they compete for the same ray of spotlight.

As the battle against not-Vecna continues across these final two seasons, it will be fascinating to watch how The Legend of Vox Machina balances its classic lineup with its popular new replacement. Because like David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar in Van Halen, there just isn't room in the band for both of them.

From The Legend of Vox Machina's perspective, at least, the series now has an embarrassment of riches on its hands: a beloved original character primed for an epic return, and a worthy newcomer who steals viewers' hearts. 52 8.9/10 The Legend of Vox Machina 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed TV-MA Animation Comedy Adventure Fantasy Release Date January 27, 2022 Network Prime Video Showrunner Brandon Auman Directors Young Heller, Eugene Lee, Alicia Chan Writers Eugene Son, Travis Willingham, Chris Wyatt, Kevin Burke, Suzanne Keilly, Mae Catt, Todd Casey, Ashly Burch, May Chan, Marc Bernardin Cast See All Creator Chris Prynoski Powered by Expand Collapse





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The Legend Of Vox Machina Season 4 Critical Role Fantasy Television Taryon Darrington

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