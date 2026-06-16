The Legend of Vox Machina Returns to Amazon's Top 10 Overall List

The Legend of Vox Machina has returned to Amazon's Top 10 Overall list in the United States, with a perfect 100% critics' score on Prime Video. The show's success mirrors its near-universal critical acclaim, with fans responding positively to the new season.

The Legend of Vox Machina has returned to Amazon's Top 10 Overall list in the United States, with a perfect 100% critics' score on Prime Video .

The show, based on the Critical Role live-stream, has released three full seasons before the current run. Set in the fictional world of Exandria, the series follows a band of adventurers turned realm protectors. Season 4 picks up one year after the defeat of the Chroma Conclave, a dragon alliance that threatened Tal'Dorei. The first six episodes are streaming now on Prime Video, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday.

The show's success mirrors its near-universal critical acclaim, with fans responding positively to the new season. The Legend of Vox Machina has a dedicated following, and its return to the Top 10 list is a testament to its enduring popularity. The show's creators and cast have built a loyal fan base, and the show's continued success is a result of their hard work and dedication.

The Legend of Vox Machina is a must-watch for fans of fantasy and adventure, and its return to the Top 10 list is a cause for celebration. As the show continues to release new episodes, fans can expect more exciting storylines and character development. The show's success is a reminder that with great storytelling and a dedicated fan base, anything is possible.

The Legend of Vox Machina is a shining example of what can be achieved when creators and fans come together to bring a story to life. With its perfect 100% critics' score and its return to the Top 10 list, The Legend of Vox Machina is a show that is not to be missed. The show's success is a testament to the power of storytelling and the impact it can have on audiences.

The Legend of Vox Machina is a show that will continue to captivate audiences for years to come, and its return to the Top 10 list is a reminder of its enduring popularity. The show's creators and cast have built a loyal fan base, and the show's continued success is a result of their hard work and dedication.

The Legend of Vox Machina is a must-watch for fans of fantasy and adventure, and its return to the Top 10 list is a cause for celebration. As the show continues to release new episodes, fans can expect more exciting storylines and character development. The show's success is a reminder that with great storytelling and a dedicated fan base, anything is possible.

The Legend of Vox Machina is a shining example of what can be achieved when creators and fans come together to bring a story to life. With its perfect 100% critics' score and its return to the Top 10 list, The Legend of Vox Machina is a show that is not to be missed. The show's success is a testament to the power of storytelling and the impact it can have on audiences.

The Legend of Vox Machina is a show that will continue to captivate audiences for years to come, and its return to the Top 10 list is a reminder of its enduring popularity





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