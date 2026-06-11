The Legend of Vox Machina: Political Commentary in a Fantasy Setting

The Legend of Vox Machina, a popular animated series, includes a brief political message in one episode of season 4. The show's cast, with members of different races from Dungeons & Dragons, emphasizes the importance of people from different walks of life working together to overcome evil. However, a conversation between Percy and Taryon's father, Howaardt, draws a stark political parallel to the current climate, highlighting the division over borders and countries.

The Legend of Vox Machina includes vague, stereotypical fantasy messaging, but one episode of season 4 gets surprisingly political. The cast of Legend of Vox Machina tends to embody the tropes that dominate most high fantasy stories.

With many members of the team being of different races from the world of Dungeons & Dragons, the message that many people from varying walks of life can work together to overcome evil is prevalent in the show. Most of the best fantasy shows of all time, as well as movie franchises like The Lord of the Rings, include this messaging, which can certainly be described as political, given the division in the real world over borders, countries, and so on.

That said, this trope has been fixed so firmly within nearly all fantasy stories that it has become more of a theme of the genre itself, rather than a political message embedded within it. With The Legend of Vox Machina season 4, though, a more overt political message has been included. This came via a conversation between Percy and Taryon's father, Howaardt.

The two are discussing trade between their two businesses, with the former questioning why the latter's shipments keep getting robbed. Howaardt replies that it is simply due to the rocketing crime rate, driven by 'immigration from Xorhas.

' Howaardt follows this up with, 'You can't fault me for the actions of monsters streaming across our borders... ' before Percy interrupts him. For the most part, beyond that typical, aforementioned trope of people of different races coming together, The Legend of Vox Machina is not a candidly political show. With that in mind, Howaardt's line becomes much sharper and direct regarding the current political climate of our world.

The Legend Of Vox Machina's Brief Trip Into Political Commentary Serves A Purpose One of the more common criticisms of political messaging in modern stories is that it is simply included for that purpose, thus rendering it 'woke.

' However, regardless of how silly that criticism is, it cannot be aimed at The Legend of Vox Machina, as Howaardt's brief line serves a narrative purpose. Yes, it draws some obvious, pointed parallels with real-world politicians, as Howaardt is depicted as an evil businessman putting profit above the welfare of people. Still, it has a wider purpose. The Legend of Vox Machina's newest member, Taryon Darrington, massively benefits from the depiction of his father.

Taryon was introduced as a bumbling, silly, sometimes competent new member of the group in season 4's first three episodes. Thanks to the depiction of his father, though, it is clear that, despite those flaws, Taryon is a decent person with a good heart. The Legend of Vox Machina season 4, episode 4 makes that abundantly clear. Related Critical Role Imagine Supremely Silly The Legend Of Vox Machina Scenarios In 1st Ever WWXD Episode ScreenRant launches the series, WWXD.

In episode 1, Critical Role places Vox Machina & Mighty Nein characters in not-so-appropriate scenarios. Posts By Tatiana Hullender For instance, much of the episode shows Taryon refusing to believe that his father is even responsible for the mining and sale of shadowstone to people who would use it to do harm to the realm.

Taryon thinks that his father is either being duped or unaware of the sale of the mineral, which he assumes is being carried out by his guards; Taryon is such a good person that he cannot even compute that anyone close to him would do something so cruel for monetary gain. Although this is presented in the typical humorous way the character has been thus far, it truly draws a stark difference between Taryon and his father.

The former is a hero, regardless of his over-the-top tendencies, highlighting how well he slots in as part of the show's titular team.

His father, though, is simply an awful person, both benefiting The Legend of Vox Machina's narrative by bolstering its new character and providing a cutting political parallel. 53 8.8/10 The Legend of Vox Machina 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed TV-MA Animation Comedy Adventure Fantasy Release Date January 27, 2022 Network Prime Video Showrunner Brandon Auman Directors Young Heller, Eugene Lee, Alicia Chan Writers Eugene Son, Travis Willingham, Chris Wyatt, Kevin Burke, Suzanne Keilly, Mae Catt, Todd Casey, Ashly Burch, May Chan, Marc Bernardin Cast See All Creator(s) Chris Prynoski Powered b





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The Legend Of Vox Machina Political Commentary Fantasy Setting Dungeons & Dragons Different Races Working Together Evil Real-World Parallels Political Messaging Brandon Auman Eugene Lee Alicia Chan Eugene Son Travis Willingham Chris Wyatt Kevin Burke Suzanne Keilly Mae Catt Todd Casey Ashly Burch May Chan Marc Bernardin Chris Prynoski Powered By

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