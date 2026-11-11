The Legend of Tarzan Finds Unexpected Streaming Success a Decade After Release

Margot Robbie's The Legend of Tarzan earned a 35% Rotten Tomatoes score on release, yet it keeps drawing streaming audiences ten years later.

Margot Robbie's The Legend of Tarzan, a big budget adventure that paired Robbie with Alexander Skarsgard, is finding a new audience on streaming platforms ten years after its 2016 release. The film took on the literary legend created by Edgar Rice Burroughs, and it was not universally loved when it debuted. Its afterlife on streaming has been more successful than its original reception suggested.

Robbie plays Jane Porter, the love interest of John Clayton III, better known as Tarzan, a role played by Skarsgard. David Yates directed the film, which opened on July 1, 2016, and overperformed compared with its low projections. The studio behind the project was Warner Bros.

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Victorian London Reimagines the Classic Tarzan Story

The Legend of Tarzan did not revisit the usual story of a man raised in the wild who is suddenly introduced to civilisation. Instead, it reimagines Edgar Rice Burroughs' classic pulp character a decade later, living in Victorian London in 1880.

The film made several changes to the usual 114-year-old Tarzan story and added a deep, colonial-unrest drama. For many viewers, that choice gave the movie a tone that lacked the bright entertainment value of many earlier Tarzan films.

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Critics Split on Plot, CGI and Robbie's Performance

Critics gave the film a hard time when it debuted, picking apart what they called a generic plot and a 'sluggish' story. They also criticised what they described as 'inconsistent' CGI, and the film earned a 35% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

That score is Robbie's fourth lowest on the review aggregator. Even so, the reviews were poor but not all-out terrible, which suggests the film was disliked rather than dismissed.

Robbie and Skarsgard were both praised for their performances. Robbie's Jane does not follow the damsel in distress template of Burroughs' stories and most adaptations, instead appearing as a capable and fierce heroine, although she is held captive during the film's final act.

Box Office Results and Streaming Afterlife

The Legend of Tarzan had a $180 million budget, with a large added cost for marketing, which left it struggling to make a profit during its theatrical run. The film ended with a worldwide gross of $357.2 million, making only a small profit for Warner Bros.

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Despite not sparking the kind of interest that would turn it into a franchise, the film was Robbie's highest grossing live-action movie at the time. For many viewers, however, it has been lost to time and rarely comes up in conversation.

The movie tends to return to the public eye whenever it moves to a new streaming home, drawing in an audience each time. The reactions from viewers remain essentially the same, and its all-star cast, which also includes Samuel L. Jackson and Christoph Waltz, makes it an enticing watch for home viewers looking for something they have not seen before.