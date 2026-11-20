Alexander Skarsgård's The Legend of Tarzan earned $357 million despite poor reviews, sparking renewed fan interest in a potential follow-up film.

Alexander Skarsgård continues to demonstrate his extraordinary range across diverse roles, yet his performance as the titular hero in The Legend of Tarzan remains a standout entry in his filmography. The actor recently revisited this iconic character alongside Margot Robbie in David Yates' action-adventure film, which reimagines the classic Edgar Rice Burroughs story for modern audiences. Despite receiving mixed critical reception upon its initial release, the movie has maintained a dedicated fanbase that continues to celebrate the project.

Financial Performance Versus Critical Reception

The Legend of Tarzan achieved significant commercial success by earning $357.2 million in worldwide box office revenue against a production budget of $180 million. This financial outcome positioned the film as a clear box office hit, proving that audience interest remained strong despite the negative reviews it garnered from professional critics. The movie holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 36 percent, with the critics consensus noting that the film has more on its mind than many movies starring the classic character, but that isn't enough to make up for its generic plot or sluggish pace.

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Plot Details and Historical Context

The narrative follows Tarzan, also known as John, who has moved to London but is persuaded to return to his former home in the African jungle by George Washington Williams, played by Samuel L. Jackson. Williams asks him to investigate claims of slavery in the region, setting the stage for a complex political intrigue that reveals Tarzan is merely a pawn in a scheming plot. The story weaves in real historical events and features a strong ensemble cast that includes Christopher Waltz as the antagonist Leon Rom, Djimon Hounsou as Chief Mbonga, and Margot Robbie as Jane Clayton.

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Production Challenges and Visual Criticism

Despite the strength of the performances and the ambitious scope of the script, the film faced substantial criticism regarding its technical execution and tone. Audiences and reviewers alike pointed to poor CGI and an underutilized cast as major detractors from the overall viewing experience. The serious tone of the movie, while ambitious, contributed to its mixed reception, with many feeling that the project lacked the lighter adventure spirit often associated with the Tarzan franchise.

Resurgence of Fan Interest and Future Prospects

Audience reactions were notably more lenient than those of critics, resulting in a 58 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This gap between critical scores and audience enjoyment suggests that the core cast chemistry and action sequences resonated deeply with viewers. Fans' love is now catapulting the movie to new heights, fueling discussions about a potential sequel that could further explore the world established in this installment. The enduring popularity of Skarsgård's portrayal keeps the door open for future developments in this reimagined version of the Tarzan legend.