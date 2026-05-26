The Legend of Aang to Arrive on Paramount+ with Changes

The beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender series is set to continue with The Legend of Aang, a new story for Aang and his friends. The new series will air on Paramount+ later this year, promising a fresh adventure for the bending enthusiasts with the characters now adults. However, before the series arrived on the air, Dante Basco, who voiced Prince Zuko, had doubts about its success.

, as for the first time in years, Aang and his friends are finally set to receive a brand new story .is set to arrive on Paramount+ later this year, giving bending enthusiasts an adventure wherein the airbender and his friends are adults.

Recently, one former member of the cast, who brought to life one of the most popular characters of the franchise, revealed that they didn’t have much faith in the series before it arrived on the airwaves of Nickelodeon. Dante Basco, the voice actor responsible for breathing life into Prince Zuko, revealed that he did not expect the now-beloved franchise to become the juggernaut it is today.

Specifically, Basco stated on his Instagram, “There were like twenty-foot murals of classic Nickelodeon shows, and I’m reading through the script. It’s like this epic anime-inspired Asian tale, and I’m like, “This is not Nickelodeon. ” While. While Basco has long been a major part of the franchise, fans are a bit disheartened by what the future holds for the voice actor in the bending universe.months before its release on Paramount+.

Already seeing major controversy thanks to Paramount’s decision to nix the film’s theatrical run, instead vying for it to be a streaming exclusive, many fans’ minds were blown when an HD version of the follow-up film hit the ‘net. Long before these facts came to light, The Legend of Aang was receiving criticism of a different sort. , the original cast won’t be reprising their roles this time around.

For Prince Zuko, for example, Dante Basco won’t be stepping back into the shoes of the latest Fire Lord, but instead,actor, Steven Yeun, will take on the part of the fire bender. Luckily, there is always the chance of Basco returning to his role, as the Avatar franchise has managed to bring back classic characters in earlier forms thanks to the benders’ journeys into the spirit realm.

The most logical place for something like this to happen is with the upcoming, the television sequel that will take place following the life of Korra. Focusing on a far more dystopian future than anything we’ve seen from the franchise so far, fans can expect





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Avatar: The Last Airbender Paramount+ The Legend Of Aang Aang Korra New Story Changes Dystopian The Original Cast Won't Be Reprising Their Rol Steven Yeun Fire Lord Zuko

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Paramount+, and HBO Max Releases, Series Updates, and Movie TrailersIncludes reviews and trailers for Murder Mindfully, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 2, Jae-seok's B&B Rules, The Kid Who Stops Time, Chinese star Dylan Wang's new sci-fi movie, an upcoming slasher film starring porn stars, and Hugh Jackman's movie leaving HBO Max soon.

Read more »

Colbert's Last Late-Night: Paramount Taking Down 'Monroe' on YouTube?There are rumblings that Paramount Skydance is shutting down videos of Stephen Colbert's 'Only in Monroe' on YouTube over copyright issues.

Read more »

Paramount Plus, Blue Bloods, and the Rise of Western Series Writer Taylor SheridanParamount Plus is the streaming platform where fans around the world enjoy content from acclaimed Western writer Taylor Sheridan. Blue Bloods, initially canceled by CBS, has experienced a resurgence in popularity on the platform. The news of the impending acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery by ViacomCBS is also noteworthy.

Read more »

Stephen Colbert Thiwws at Paramount and CBS After Filming Final Epodioe of "The Tonighr Show,"Just one day after filming his final episode of "The Tonight Show," Colbert made a surprise return to television on a Michigan public access station after criticizing Paramount and CBS. He joked about missing TV and mentioned streaming as a reason viewers could watch the show outside of the Monroe area.

Read more »