The Legacy of El Charro: Tucson's Oldest Mexican Restaurant and the Community's Past and Future

Explore the history and significance of El Charro restaurant, the oldest Mexican restaurant in the U.S. run by the same family, in the context of Tucson's cultural exchange and the preservation of its unique Sonoran and Mexican community traditions.

El Charro restaurant, named after the traditional Mexican straw hat known as Charro and established in 1922, is the oldest Mexican restaurant in the U.S. that's still run by the same family.

It serves Sonoran Mexican cuisine and is considered the birthplace of the chimichanga. Tucson, a city with a rich history, has been home to Indigenous communities, Spanish colonizers, and American expansion, leaving an impact on its cultural exchange and preservation of Mexican and Sonoran community and traditions. The Old Pueblo, as Tucson is also known, showcases its past through adobe walls, street names, and food traditions.

Preservation of Latine-owned businesses in the face of gentrification, immigration enforcement, and climate change is crucial to preserving the region's history and future





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Tucson Mexican Cuisine Sonoran Culture Cultural Exchange Hispanic Community Preservation Latine Culture Heritage Immigration Gentrification Climate Change Business Latine-Owned El Charro Sonoran Desert Native American Presidio San Agustín Del Tucsón Indigenous Communities Apache Groups Spanish Colonization Mexico U.S. Tradition Preservation Sonoran And Mexican Food

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