InFocus provides a deeper look into the political, cultural, and ideological issues shaping America. This news text explores the life and legacy of Barney Frank, a prominent figure in the Democratic Party, and how his experiences inform the evolving party landscape.

In Focus delivers deeper coverage of the political, cultural, and ideological issues shaping America. Barney Frank , who died Tuesday at 86 after months in hospice care, spent his final weeks doing something most retired politicians never get the chance to do: telling his own party, loudly and on the record, that it had lost its way.

U.S. Rep. Barney Frank (D-MA) waves on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at Time Warner Cable Arena on September 6, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) After the 1980 census, Massachusetts redistricting threw Frank into a substantially redrawn 4th Congressional District that absorbed a large swath of blue-collar communities in the southeastern part of the state.

In 1982, he ran against a sitting Republican, Margaret Heckler, who had held the seat for 16 years. The Boston suburbs were one thing. New Bedford, Fall River, Taunton, and the old mill towns were another. Frank campaigned in them, debated in them, and won them.

He kept winning them for the next 30 years. Those are the voters Democrats now write off as lost causes, the 'deplorables' who drifted to Donald Trump and the GOP because they sold grievance politics. Frank was not some recovering moderate looking for absolution. He was, as he once described himself, a 'left-handed gay Jew' from Bayonne, New Jersey, who spent more than three decades in Congress as one of its most reliably liberal members.

He authored the. He was the first sitting member of Congress to voluntarily come out as gay in 1987 and the first to enter a. He filed his first piece of state legislation in 1972, as a freshman Massachusetts state representative, to ban housing and employment discrimination based on sexual orientation. No one earned the label 'progressive' more honestly.

He belonged to a vanishing species of Democrat: the kind who could win, and keep winning, in places that no longer vote for his party. In the 1980s, the party's success in putting economic inequality back on the agenda was hijacked by what he called 'the most militant left', which took that victory as proof it was right about everything else, too.

He particularly spoke out against transgender athletes in women's sports as the kind of issue the left has chosen to die on while losing voters by the millions. He warned his party against the literal and covert litmus tests that now define its primaries





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