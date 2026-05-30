The Least Popular Pokemon from Every Generation, Ranked by Fans

Every Pokemon is someone's favorite, but that doesn't mean they're all equally beloved. These are the least popular Pokemon of each gen.

is someone’s favorite. From Gen 1 icons like Psyduck through more recent additions like Trubbish, there’s a Pokemon for every fan. And recently, a new fan site invited players tothat every Pokemon is beloved by at least one person.

Voting quickly showed that yes indeed, every Pokemon has at least one vote for being someone’s favorite entry in the entire Poke Dex. But that doesn’t mean that every Pokemon is winning any popularity contests anytime soon. I recently broke down the most popular Pokemon from every generation, based on fan votes. But while it’s interesting to see which Pokemon are the most beloved, I couldn’t help but wonder… which favorite Pokemon are the most niche choices around?

So, I’m digging back into the stats from theto list out the least popular Pokemon from every single generation. If your fave is on this list, congratulations, you’re in a small but special fan club.it’s not surprising that many fans feel Paldea’s Pokemon designs are among the weakest to date. But this region did still give us some fun new Pokemon, including cuties like Lechonk and Sprigatito.

However, when it comes to‘s prehistoric Paradox Pokemon have fared slightly better. When I rounded up the most beloved Pokemon, I noted that Gen 8 had some of the lowest vote counts overall. Indeed, that can be the only reason for some of the least popular Pokemon being the adorable Cufant and regal Wyrdeer . But as for the least popular Pokemon introduced inI confess I take no issue with it.

Barraskewda, aka the Skewer Pokemon, comes in at last place with just 17 votes. Its unevolved form, Arrokuda, fares slightly better with 21 fans.gave us quite a few interesting new Pokemon designs, with regional variants and the debut of Ultra Beasts. What I’m saying is, there are some bizarre Pokemon designs in Gen 7. But the curse of the middle evolution strikes with this one, because Cosmog’s middle form, Cosmoem, takes the bottom slot here with just 18 fans.

Those who love it adore its outer space vibes in a cute, compact form. But given that most trainers will ultimately evolve it to Solgaleo or Lunala, it’s perhaps best not to get too attached.that first introduced us to the region. Gen 6 also gave us Mega Evolution, which added fun new designs for several existing Pokemon. But we did get our fair share of new Poke Dex entries, as well.

And of them all, fans are least enthused with dual Rock and Water-type Bincle, aka the Two-Handed Pokemon. I’ve got to admit, this is one of my personal least favorite designs, so I can’t say I’m surprised. But cheers to the 24 people who count this as their favorite Pokemon. Pokemon Black and White remakes have yet to emerge.

But while many gamers remember Unova fondly now, this generation’s Legendary Pokemon are some of the least popular among them. Gen 5’s least liked Pokemon is Tornadus with just 16 fans, barely below Thundurus, who has 18 diehard fans to its name.

‘s least-favorited Pokemon is none other than Staravia, the middle step between the adorable Starly and slightly emo Staraptor. I’ll admit I’m partial to most of Pokemon’s bird designs, and Staraptor is a favorite. So I choose to believe that Staravia’s 26 votes are just because of how little time we tend to spend with those in-between stage evolutions.gave us the Hoenn region and a third generation of new Pokemon designs to judge.

It also gave us Mudkip, who spawned its own meme and is also one of the more adorable Pokemon inBut sadly, one of my personal favorites from this gen doesn’t have very many fans. Somehow below the horrors that are Carvanha and Gorebyss, the least popular Gen 3 Pokemon according to fan votes is Meditite. This Psychic-type cutie has just 17 fans to date.

But it also gave us 2 new Eeveelutions and a solid trio of starters to follow up on the originals. As for the least popular Pokemon introduced in Gen 2? That honor goes to the baby Pokemon Tyrogue, which was introduced as the late-in-the-game unevolved form of Gen 1’s Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee. I’ve never been a fan of this one, so I can see why it’s got just 19 favorites so far.

As the region that started it all, Kanto holds a special place in many Pokemon fans’ hearts, myself included. But even if‘s favorite, one of these OG designs had to lose the popularity contest. And that honor goes to the jellyfish Pokemon, Tentacool. It is admittedly kind of terrifying, so I can certainly see why this Water and Poison-type has fewer fans than the rest of Kanto’s Poke Dex.

The runner-up for least loved, though? That honor goes to Spearow, which I have to believe is because of how they chased Ash in the first episode of the anime. Are any of your faves on the list of least popular Pokemon? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the





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