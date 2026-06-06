The Latimer: A Family-Run Gastropub Brings Culinary Dynastic Excellence to North Kensington

The Latimer gastropub in London, a collaboration by the Spiteri family, blends modern British cooking with a warm neighborhood pub atmosphere in an unexpected industrial locale.

The Latimer, a new gastropub in North Kensington , represents a significant family collaboration within London's culinary scene. The venture is spearheaded by Jon Spiteri, a respected figure in the city's hospitality industry, known for his roles as a founding partner at St John and The French House.

He is joined by his ex-wife Melanie Arnold, a celebrated chef and co-founder of the acclaimed Rochelle Canteen. Their sons, Lorcan and Fin, have made a name for themselves with Caravel, a popular restaurant housed on a barge in North London. Completing the dynasty is daughter Molly, who previously oversaw business development at the highly regarded udon noodle restaurant Koya.

This convergence of a family with an established reputation for excellence has generated considerable excitement, particularly among residents in an area previously underserved by quality pubs. The location on Latimer Road is an unexpected setting for such an establishment. The street, situated between White City and Notting Hill, is characterized by its drab industrial atmosphere, with garages and lock-ups dominating one side and residential houses on the other.

The Latimer, with its elegant blue awning and refined new façade, provides a striking and welcome contrast. Inside, the design adopts a minimalist aesthetic that remains warm and inviting. Features include a long bar, traditional pub tables, and wood-paneled walls in various shades of green. A separate, small dining room at the rear is set with white paper tablecloths.

Even on a second visit, the venue already exudes the comfortable, familiar ambiance of a beloved neighborhood pub. The menu is concise, offering four starters and four mains that focus on modern British cuisine, with occasional European and global influences. Highlights begin with homemade pickles that are fresh and balanced, and fluffy milk buns with glazed, salted tops, served with cold butter.

Starters include crispy haddock goujons lightly spiced with a masala blend, accompanied by a robust tartar sauce, and charred asparagus presented in a vibrant tarragon sauce. Pork belly skewers, braised in cider, compressed, and deep-fried, showcase significant effort for a intensely flavorful bite. Mains feature a perfectly cooked onglet steak with a characteristic offal richness, served with hand-cut fries, pungent horseradish sauce made from fresh root, and a concentrated jus.

Also notable is a tranche of well-executed seabass atop marinated tomatoes, paired with a classic aïoli. Desserts, while still developing, include a rich but slightly dense chocolate mousse and an apricot crumble with amaretti biscuits, though the latter is considered a bit light. Overall, The Latimer delivers on its promise of excellent food, a fine beer selection, and a cheerful atmosphere, with prices around £40 per person.

The establishment is located at 274 Latimer Rd, London W10, and more information is available at thelatimer.co.uk





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Gastropub London Dining Spiteri Family Modern British Cuisine North Kensington

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