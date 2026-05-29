The latest redistricting move: From the Politics Desk

Plus, how potential 2028 candidates are talking about the looming campaign.

From the Politics Desk , a daily newsletter that brings you the NBC News Politics team’s latest reporting and analysis from the White House, Capitol Hill and the campaign trail.

Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content. In today’s edition, Jane C. Timm digs into the latest news on the redistricting front. Also, “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker digs into how potential 2028 presidential candidates are talking — or not talking — about that looming election. Louisiana Republicans approved a new congressional map today, eliminating one of the state’s two majority-Black districts and drawing an additional Republican-leaning district in its place.

The map, which is expected to help elect five Republicans and one Democrat to Congress, was passed out of the state Senate this afternoon after being tweaked in the state House earlier in the week. Republicans currently have a 4-2 advantage in Louisiana’s House delegation. , which found the existing congressional map in Louisiana to be a racial gerrymander and further weakened the Voting Rights Act.

The map preserves one Black-majority district that snakes from New Orleans to Baton Rouge and is expected to be challenged by voting rights advocates. A third of Louisiana’s population is Black.

“We have a map here that meets all the traditional redistricting criteria, it’s not racially gerrymandered,” said Republican state Sen. Jay Morris, who authored the bill.

“I feel like it’s going to be very defensible. ” Republicans stressed during hours of debate and discussion that they focused exclusively on partisanship, seeking to increase GOP representation in Congress.

“We focused on the Democrat numbers, not the racial numbers when drawing,” said state Rep. Beau Beaullieu, a Republican leading the map drawing for the party in the House.

“We focused in this case on partisanship, which is what Callais said, and I mentioned in my intro, is clearly permissible. ”The U.S. military has not confirmed that Iran placed mines in the Strait of Hormuz despite continued searches of the critical waterway, two U.S. officials and a person familiar with the matter said, adding to growing confusion around the war. The about-face underscores the challenge facing potential presidential contenders when it comes to navigating questions about their ambitions.

They often answer those questions very carefully, not ruling anything out but also being coy about whether they’re definitely considering presidential runs. I’ve asked several potential 2028 candidates about their plans on “Meet the Press. ” A few — including New Jersey Sen.of California, who said last month, “I’ve got an economic vision, but we’ve got to win first for the House.

” Sen.said last fall that he’s focused on raising his kids and the 2026 midterms, and will start thinking about a White House run “after all that. ” Fellow Arizonatold me last fall that he had not decided on a White House bid, saying, “we’ll see what happens. ” Pennsylvania Gov. who is up for re-election this year, said in September that he was focused on “my work here” and the 2026 midterms.back in September.

Moore is running for a second term this year, and he has committed to serving a full term if he is re-elected. Even as these Democrats navigate questions about their plans, a shadow primary of sorts is already underway as they travel to battlegrounds and early primary states.

Beshear will also be joining “Meet the Press” this Sunday, fresh off his South Carolina trip, along with former Vice PresidentA federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund, created as part of an unprecedented DOJ settlement with the president, his family and the Trump Organization. Former Attorney General Pam Bondi told lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee today that the Justice Department made “redaction errors” in its release of records related to Jeffrey Epstein. Rep.

Frederica Wilson, D-Fla. , announced her retirement — the 60th House member to retire or run for other office this election cycle, not counting deaths and resignations. That’s the second-most in the last century. Democratic Rep.

Haley Stevens seemed to give conflicting answers about how to handle the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster rule during a Michigan Senate debate. An ICE agent accused by Minnesota prosecutors of shooting a Venezuelan immigrant and lying about it was arrested today in Texas.





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