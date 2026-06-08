The Latest: Israel launches airstrikes on central and western Iran after Iranian missiles fired

Israel has launched airstrikes on central and western Iran in response to missile fire from the Islamic Republic.

Associated PressA projectile streaks through the sky over central Israel during an Iranian missile attack, Sunday, June 7, 2026. Israel struck Iran on Monday after being targeted by missiles, while a U. S. military base in Saudi Arabia came under fire in the most serious exchange of hostilities since an April ceasefire, raising the possibility of a return to heavy fighting and complicating mediation efforts to endIranian state television reported the sound of explosions being heard in Isfahan, Tabriz and Tehran, without immediately elaborating.

Earlier, Iran had launched missiles at Israel in the first such bombardment since a fragile ceasefire took effect in early April, raising the possibility of a return to heavy fighting and complicating mediation efforts to endTehran had warned of retaliation after Israel struck Beirut’s southern suburbs without warning earlier Sunday in defiance of Washington’s request days ago to stand down. Israel said the Iranian-backedSaudi Arabia sounded missile alert sirens Monday morning in an area home to an air base that hosts U.S. forces.who urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he doesn’t think Israel needs to respond further.

Speaking to The Financial Times, U.S. President Donald Trump before the Israeli strike on Iran insisted he dictated terms to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on how the war should be prosecuted.

“He won’t have any choice,” Trump told the newspaper in a telephone interview. “I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots.

”Israel’s rescue services said there were no reports of casualties or impacts from the launch from Yemen. Israel’s military updated its guidelines for civilians on Sunday evening, limiting large gatherings and canceling school across the country. It is the first time school has been canceled across Israel since the earlier round of fighting with Iran in April, though schools in Israel’s northern border had been closed for much longer due to the threat of Hezbollah fire.

Israel said Monday that it detected a missile launched from Yemen targeting the country. Sirens sounded across Israel after the Yemen missile fire warning. Yemen is home to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The Houthis have fired missiles at Israel during the Israel-Hamas war and later, but haven’t been fully involved in the Iran war.

Saudi Arabia sounded missile alert sirens Monday morning in an area home to an air base that hosts U.S. forces. Saudi state media reported the alert around its Al Kharj governorate, home to Prince Sultan Air Base. President Donald Trump had urged Israel not to respond Speaking to The Financial Times, U.S. President Donald Trump before the Israeli strike on Iran insisted he dictated terms to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on how the war should be prosecuted.

“He won’t have any choice,” Trump told the newspaper in a telephone interview. “I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots.

”The White House did not respond to messages Sunday about the strikes and whether they were done in coordination with the U.S.Iran closes airspace around Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, country’s main airfield, after Israeli attack. Israel says it strikes central and Western Iran after missile fire; Tehran says explosions heard in several cities Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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