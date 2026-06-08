Israel and Iran fired at each other on Monday while a missile reportedly targeted a part of Saudi Arabia housing a U.S military base. It's the most serious

Israeli security forces examine a fragment of an intercepted Iranian missile in northern Israel, early Monday, June 8, 2026. Israel and Iran fired at each other on Monday while a missile reportedly targeted a part of Saudi Arabia housing a U.S military base.

It’s the most serious escalation since a ceasefire began two months ago and now threatens to plunge the Middle East back into war. Israeli authorities said two waves of Iranian missiles had targeted the country. Explosions could be heard in central Israel as Israeli air defenses sought to intercept the incoming Iranian fire.

The Iranian attack came after Israel launched strikes on central and western Iran early Monday in response to missile fire from Tehran, in the most serious crossfire since an April 8 ceasefire was reached in the Iran war. Tehran warned of retaliation after Israel struck Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday in defiance of Washington’s request days ago to stand down. Israel said it had targeted a petrochemical complex in southwestern Iran, which was also reported by Iranian media.

The Israeli strikes came in apparent defiance of President Donald Trump, who told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he doesn’t think Israel needs to respond further. Saudi Arabia also sounded missile alert sirens Monday morning in an area that’s home to an air base that hosts U.S. forces. Iran claimed the attacks on Israel, saying their fire targeted two military bases in Israel. The paramilitary Revolutionary Guard described the attack as being part of Operation Nasr, or “Victory.

” The Guard said it launched the missile fire after Israel targeted radar sites in three areas of Iran, without elaborating. Israel’s military says it him a petrochemical complex in southwestern Iran. It did not provide details. The semiofficial Fars and Mehr news agencies said Israeli strikes hit a petrochemical factory in city of Mahshahr in Khuzestan province.

It did not elaborate on the damage done. Israel issued an all-clear after warning of a second wave of inbound missiles from Iran. The Iranian fire comes after Israel launched strikes on Iran early Monday in the most-serious crossfire since an April 8 ceasefire was reached in the Iran war. Israel said it detected a barrage of missiles from Iran toward central and southern Israel on Monday morning.

Loud explosions were heard over central Israel, and missiles also targeted southern Israel, near the city of Dimona and Arad. The remote desert city of Dimona houses Israel’s main nuclear research center, which opened in 1958. Israel is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons, though its leaders neither confirm nor deny this. Iran targeted Dimona and Arad during the last round of conflict, injuring more than two dozen people.

Israel’s rescue services said there were no reports of casualties or impacts from the launch from Yemen. Israel’s military updated its guidelines for civilians on Sunday evening, limiting large gatherings and canceling school across the country. It is the first time school has been canceled across Israel since the earlier round of fighting with Iran in April, though schools in Israel’s northern border had been closed for much longer due to the threat of Hezbollah fire.

Israel said Monday that it detected a missile launched from Yemen targeting the country. Sirens sounded across Israel after the Yemen missile fire warning. Yemen is home to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The Houthis have fired missiles at Israel during the Israel-Hamas war and later, but haven’t been fully involved in the Iran war.

Saudi Arabia sounded missile alert sirens Monday morning in an area home to an air base that hosts U.S. forces. Saudi state media reported the alert around its Al Kharj governorate, home to Prince Sultan Air Base. President Donald Trump had urged Israel not to respond Speaking to The Financial Times, U.S. President Donald Trump before the Israeli strike on Iran insisted he dictated terms to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on how the war should be prosecuted.

“He won’t have any choice,” Trump told the newspaper in a telephone interview. “I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots.

”The White House did not respond to messages Sunday about the strikes and whether they were done in coordination with the U.S.Israel strikes central and Western IranIsrael and Iran fired at each other on Monday while a missile reportedly targeted a part of Saudi Arabia housing a U.S military base. It’s the most serious escalation since a ceasefire began two months ago and now threatens to plunge the Middle East back into war.

Israeli authorities said two waves of Iranian missiles DUBAI, United Arab Emirate — Israel launched airstrikes early Monday targeting central and western Iran in response to missile fire. Iranian state television reported the sound of explosions being heard in Isfahan, Tabriz and Tehran, without immediately elaborating.

The attacks further strain efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire in the war between Iran and LOS ANGELES — Days after California’s primary, Nithya Raman and Spencer Pratt are still waiting to see who makes the November runoff for Los Angeles mayor against incumbent Karen Bass. The race was still too early to call on Sunday as the vote tally showed Raman moving into second place behind Bass for the Harvard University professor Robert Coles, the psychiatrist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author who championed the cause of children grappling with poverty and segregation, has died at 97, his son said Sunday.

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Paramedics responding around 7 p.m. found one victim with a serious injury, two with moderate injuries, and the rest with minor injuries, the city’s fire department Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic. Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.

WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission. When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise. Wilcox Family Farms is continuing its cherished holiday tradition of giving back by donating nearly one million eggs to food banks across the South Sound region this season.





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