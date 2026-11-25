In less than four minutes of time, Utah football overwhelmed TCU. And the quick barrage of points likely guaranteed Utah a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Quarterback Devon Dampier orchestrated a nine-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by Hunter Andrews rushing in for a 2-yard score, and then about two minutes later hit Larry Simmons for an 85-yard touchdown pass to give Utah some cushion.

On the other end of the field, Dampier struck the Heisman pose after another fourth-quarter score to lift Utah to a road win over the Horned Frogs. For good measure, defensive back Jackson Bennee picked off TCU quarterback Adam Schobel — Bennee's second interception of the day — and set Dampier up for a 10-yard rushing touchdown a minute later.

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In the blink of an eye, Utah piled on 21 points and Dampier became the first player in Big 12 history to record three straight games passing for over 200 yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. More importantly for Utah, it moved the Utes to 11-0 on the season and to their 17th straight win as a program, dating back to last season.

"It feels amazing," Dampier said. "Every week is our goal is to be 1-0, and that's what's got us to this position. As the city, the environment, just everyone's been great, everyone's been so happy that we're winning games. So big shout out to our community, as well.

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" The win Saturday all but guaranteed Utah a spot in the College Football Playoffs as the last remaining undefeated team in the country —Utah has a 99% chance of making the playoff. On Tuesday, the selection committee kept the Utes as the No. 2 team in the country, just behind one-loss Georgia.

Should Utah maintain its spot as a top seed through the Big 12 championship, the team will have a first-round bye in their first-ever playoff appearance and their choice of either the Fiesta or Rose Bowl .has Utah securing a top seed even with a loss in the Big 12 championship game, though only the selection committee can determine that on Selection Sunday. Behind Utah in the Big 12 is No. 10 BYU, who maintains a spot in the playoff field based on the latest rankings.

The Cougars have stayed put at No. 10 for the last three weeks. BYU does not control its postseason fate, however, and needs Texas Tech to lose its game against TCU on Thursday for a chance at the Big 12 championship. Should Texas Tech lose, BYU would simply need a win against Cincinnati for a rivalry rematch game in Arlington, Texas.

The Cougars, however, may be better served to miss the championship game and hold a playoff spot, according to ESPN's playoff predictor. According to the metrics, BYU would have a 96% chance of making the playoff without making the Big 12 championship game, while only an 88% chance to make the playoff with a championship game appearance and a loss to Utah .

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Also in contention for a playoff bid from the Big 12 is Texas Tech, who moved up to No. 11 after a win over Baylor on Saturday. Beyond the top three teams from the Big 12 is No. 16 Arizona and No. 18 Houston. Arizona needed some overtime heroics to get past Kansas State on Saturday, while Houston scored 10 fourth-quarter points to beat West Virginia by 3 points.

No other team from the Big 12 was included in the top 25 rankings. At the top of the rankings was a shakeup, with Georgia and Utah staying put at one and two, respectively, but moved Texas up to No. 3 and Notre Dame to No. 4, while pushing Alabama down three spots to No. 6 despite a win against an FCS team.

Should the rankings remain on Selection Sunday, Georgia, Utah, Texas and Notre Dame would earn a first-round bye in the playoff. The Utah Checkdown podcast: TCU recap | Another Devon Dampier Heisman moment lifts Utah to winAP Top 25 live updates: Big Ten takes a beating as UCLA and Indiana each drop six spots