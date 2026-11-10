The Latest Beauty Executive Moves

Changes are afoot at Front Row, The Estée Lauder Cos. and more.

, Chasity Monroe has been named chief executive officer of The Mane Choice. In this new role, Monroe will help refine the texturedbrand’s hero collections: The Alpha and Tropical Moringa.

Monroe’s appointment comes as The Mane Choice looks to double down on scalp wellness and education. Front Row, the international commerce and marketing group, has opened its first office in Seoul, with Jinny Kim named senior vice president of Korea.

Also read Crown Holdings Executive Dicke Appointed to National Association of Manufacturers Board

In expanding its global footprint, Front Row aims to better support South Korean brands in building their business in the U.S. market, while also bringing South Korean innovations to existing clients in Europe and the U.S.After being appointed senior vice president, global brand, Kilian Paris and Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle in September, Guillaume Gellusseau has been elevated to senior vice president and general manager of both brands.as executive director of global communications, makeup brands. In this role, she will run point on communications and strategic partnerships for the likes ofcompany, specializing in hair and skin care — has named Brad Farrell chief brand and innovation officer.

Advertisement

Farrell hails from Kiehl’s, L’Oréal and most recently Beekman 1802, where he served as chief marketing officer for six years.after previously serving as senior vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls at Mattel, where she played a pivotal role in shaping the marketing strategy for “Barbie,” the movie. Anna Greene has joined Lyma, the welltech company founded by Lucy Goff, as chief marketing officer.