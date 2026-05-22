The late Queen, reportedly acting on her own wish, advocated for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's appointment as the UK's trade envoy in 2001, leading to revelations of controversial friendships, lavish spending, and allegations of misconduct,

The late Queen personally pushed for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 's controversial appointment as the UK's trade envoy, newly released government files have revealed. The former duke was handed the plum role in 2001 and travelled the world for a decade, developing questionable friendships and lavishing taxpayers' money on luxury trips.

In allegations linked to the Epstein files, he has been accused of using his position to cultivate personal contacts and leak confidential data at the behest of the convicted paedophile financier. Andrew, who stepped down as trade envoy in 2011 amid the furore over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, has vehemently denied all wrongdoing.

Following his arrest in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office and pressure from MPs, the Government on Thursday released documents laying bare the inner workings of his appointment





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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor UK Trade Envoy Late Queen Anti-Semitism Investigation Epstein Files Allegations Of Misconduct

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