The Last 'Wifelet': How the New Lord Bath Evicted His Father's Lovers from Longleat Estate

After the death of the eccentric 7th Marquess of Bath, his son Ceawlin Thynn moved to evict the late aristocrat's 74 'wifelets' from estate properties. Only one remains, recounting the loss of privileges and the complex, secretive aftermath that saw two others receive financial settlements to leave.

The late Alexander Thynn , the 7th Marquess of Bath-famously known as the 'Loins of Longleat'-maintained a circle of 74 lovers during his 51-year marriage to actress Anna Gael, whom he playfully referred to as his 'wifelets.

' Upon his death in 2020 at age 87, three of these women continued to reside in properties on the £23 million Longleat Estate in Wiltshire. After years of legal disputes, his son, Ceawlin Thynn, the new Lord Bath, has now forced two of the former mistresses out of their homes. Only Trudi Juggernauth-Sharma, a 76-year-old former model and nurse known as 'wifelet number 68,' remains in a grace-and-favour cottage on the estate.

In an interview, she expressed relief at being the last one but admitted deep longing for the late marquess, noting a loss of privileges such as chauffeured trips to London. When Alexander died from COVID-19, his will allocated most of his £14.4 million post-tax estate to his widow and children, leaving nothing for his mistresses. Shortly after his death, the estate issued letters requesting the women to vacate.

While Ms Juggernauth-Sharma asserted her right to stay, the others pursued financial claims under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act, which allows dependents to seek provision. Amanda Doyle (wifelet number 69) is believed to have received a settlement and left her cottage abruptly around Christmas, leaving behind a mess. Mariella Antonella, who lived in a walled Georgian house, departed about a year earlier, likely also receiving a payment. Villagers speculate that neither left voluntarily.

The Longleat Estate declined to comment, and Ms Doyle and Ms Antonella could not be reached for response





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Longleat Estate Marquess Of Bath Wifelets Inheritance Dispute Ceawlin Thynn Alexander Thynn Eviction Mistresses Inheritance Act

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peter Sarsgaard Joins The Last of Us Season 3 Cast as New Character AmonAward-winning actor Peter Sarsgaard, known for roles in Boys Don't Cry and The Batman, has been cast in the recurring role of Amon, a leader of the Seraphites cult, in The Last of Us Season 3. The character is original to the series and not from the video games. Production has paused in Vancouver due to the FIFA World Cup, with filming expected to resume later in the year and a 2027 premiere targeted.

Read more »

Worst Movies of the Last Six Years: A Year-by-Year BreakdownAn article highlighting the most critically panned and commercially disappointing films from each year between 2021 and 2024, analyzing their failures in storytelling, direction, acting, and overall reception. It covers '2025: The World Enslaved by a Virus', 'Morbius', 'Spy Kids: Armageddon', and 'Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate'.

Read more »

Rod Stewart 'One Last Time' Tour Hollywood Bowl Review: Is He Done?Rod Stewart in a vivacious performance at The Hollywood Bowl during his 'One Last Time' tour says he's done. But it looks like he'll keep going.

Read more »

Longleat 'Wifelets' Forced Out by New Marquess of BathThe successor to the late Alexander Thynn, the 7th Marquess of Bath, has evicted two of his father's 74 long-term lovers from their estate homes, leaving only one 'wifelet' remaining in a grace-and-favour cottage.

Read more »