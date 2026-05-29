The Last Viking: Mads Mikkelsen on Dark Comedy, Brothers, and Anders Thomas Jensen's Unique Vision

Mads Mikkelsen discusses The Last Viking, his sixth film with Anders Thomas Jensen, exploring the story of two brothers, one living as John Lennon, and the director's signature blend of mayhem and poetic storytelling.

The Danish dark comedy The Last Viking , written and directed by Anders Thomas Jensen , represents the sixth collaboration between Jensen and actors Mads Mikkelsen and Nikolaj Lie Kaas.

The film centers on two brothers, Anker and Manfred, and the identities imposed upon them by others. When Anker is released from a fifteen-year prison sentence for robbery, he seeks out Manfred to retrieve hidden money.

However, Manfred's psyche is fractured; he lives as John Lennon, adopting the musician's persona and reacting dramatically whenever his brother disregards his wishes. This behavior complicates Anker's search for the money's location. As their conflict unfolds, Anker gains a deeper appreciation for Manfred's simple desire: to prevent his brother from leaving again. In an interview with Collider, Mikkelsen discussed his enduring creative partnership with Jensen, praising the director's distinctive approach to filmmaking.

Jensen wraps profound explorations of life, death, morality, and human connection within chaotic, often violent narratives that exhibit influences from the Coen brothers and Quentin Tarantino yet remain uniquely his own. The actor highlighted that Jensen treats these big topics with a poetic core, avoiding pretension by embedding them in mayhem.

Mikkelsen described Manfred as a grown man-child whose trauma is not over-explained; instead, the character remains an innocent who identifies as a Viking in childhood and later chooses John Lennon as his adult persona, believing that a shared love for Lennon might keep his brother near. The visual choices-such as round glasses and curly hair-were Mikkelsen's contributions to cementing Manfred's look.

He also touched on other projects, including working with Martin Scorsese on What Happens at Night, the appeal of appearing in Rihanna's music video for his son, and fan interactions. The film weaves themes of brotherhood, identity, trauma, and the desperate need for connection, all through Jensen's signature blend of dark humor and emotional depth. The narrative uses absurdity-from Sgt. Pepper costumes to Viking imagery-to underscore the characters' painful humanity.

Ultimately, The Last Viking asks whether love can be found even when one sibling's reality is fractured, suggesting that understanding requires patience beyond practical demands





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