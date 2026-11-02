The Last Temptation of Becky Review: Lulu Wilson Returns in Campy Nazi-Busting Thriller

Lulu Wilson returns as Becky Hooper in The Last Temptation of Becky, a gore-fueled, campy thriller where she hunts Nazis in Poland with CIA backing.

ScreenRant has reviewed The Last Temptation of Becky, the third installment in the action-thriller franchise that debuted in 2020. The film stars Lulu Wilson as Becky Hooper, who is now employed by the CIA after the events of the previous sequel. Director Jenn Wexler and co-writer Matt Angel guide Wilson into a narrative that expands the franchise from a localized home defense story into an international espionage thriller involving a neo-Nazi cult.

CIA Agent Becky Targets Fourth Reich Plots

Becky Hooper, played by Lulu Wilson, struggles to adapt to the rigid rules and regulations of her new position within the Central Intelligence Agency. An opening espionage sequence demonstrates her blunt, violent approach, resulting in a target having their head caved in before the mission even officially begins. Her latest assignment takes her to Poland to investigate a shadowy Nazi movement connected to the key sought by the first film's villain, Dominick, portrayed by Kevin James.

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Upon arriving in Poland, Becky investigates a resort operated by Wilhelm Reuss, a character played by Neil Patrick Harris. The narrative draws comparisons to James Bond, Wolfenstein, and classic grindhouse cinema. Despite the plot resolving itself early, the film continues because Becky refuses to let any Nazi survive. The movie runs for a crisp 89 minutes and maintains a relentless pace from the moment Becky engages with the enemy.

Gore-Fueled Camp and Villain Subversion

Director Jenn Wexler provides Lulu Wilson with extensive freedom to explore the character through gallows humor and gruesome combat sequences. While the plot lacks complexity, the script compensates with self-aware comedy and creative violence. The film embraces a comically campy tone, positioning the villains as self-aggrandizing and brutally self-centered. Neil Patrick Harris delivers a one-note but effective performance as the comically evil Wilhelm Reuss.

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The action sequences feature gruesomely goofy elements that lend the film a unique charm. The script allows the cast, particularly the antagonists, to indulge in over-the-top archetypes that fit the grindhouse aesthetic. This approach transforms the movie into a ridiculous but satisfying bloodbath. The narrative does not seek depth in its villains, instead using them as foils for Becky's relentless rage.

Trauma and Rage Define the Hero

While The Last Temptation of Becky abandons the grounded thriller elements of its predecessors, it retains the franchise's core fury. Lulu Wilson portrays Becky as a quippy action hero who occasionally reveals the deeply hurt young woman beneath the violence. Small moments where she lets her guard down highlight her grief and rage, making her a compelling variation on the embittered action hero.

The film distinguishes itself by focusing on a woman still reeling from trauma. Unlike generic action movies featuring bland heroes fighting faceless goons, this story centers on Becky channeling her pain into vengeance. The movie dwells in this anger while balancing it with small moments of humanity. The result is a vicious, furious, and funny thriller that respects its source material while expanding its scope.

The Last Temptation of Becky succeeds by knowing exactly what it is. It is a proudly over-the-top action movie that leans into its ridiculousness without losing its angry heart. By rooting the perspective in Becky's simmering trauma, the narrative remains compelling on a character level. The film offers a genuinely vicious take on the action-thriller genre, blending visceral visuals with a grudge-fueled plot that satisfies long-time fans.