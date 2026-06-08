The Last Ship Sets Sail for Netflix: Titus Welliver's Underrated Sci-Fi Series Finds New Audience

All five seasons of the post-apocalyptic drama The Last Ship, featuring Titus Welliver in a key role, will stream on Netflix starting June 22. The series follows a Navy destroyer crew after a global pandemic.

Titus Welliver , best known for his iconic portrayal of Harry Bosch in Prime Video's long-running franchise and its spinoff Ballard, has built a quietly impressive television legacy over the past three decades.

His roles range from the morally ambiguous Silas Adams on HBO's acclaimed Deadwood to memorable stints on fan-favorite series like Lost and Sons of Anarchy. Among his lesser-known but equally compelling performances is his role as Thorwald in the post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama The Last Ship. This series, which originally aired on TNT from 2014 to 2018, will soon reach a wider audience as all five seasons and 56 episodes become available on Netflix starting June 22.

The news, reported by What's on Netflix, marks the first time the show will be available on the platform. The Last Ship is part of a continuing licensing strategy between Warner Bros. Television and Netflix, which has also brought shows like Search Party and The Closer to the streamer. For fans of Welliver and post-apocalyptic storytelling, this is an opportunity to explore a series that blends naval action, survival drama, and scientific discovery.

The Last Ship is loosely based on the novel of the same name by William Brinkley. It follows the crew of the USS Nathan James, a U.S. Navy destroyer that remains unaffected by a global pandemic that has wiped out 80% of the world's population. The crew, led by former commanding officer Tom Chandler played by the late Eric Dane, must navigate a perilous new world to find a cure and save humanity.

The ensemble cast includes Rhona Mitra, Adam Baldwin, Charles Parnell, Travis Van Winkle, Marissa Neitling, Christina Elmore, Jocko Sims, John Pyper-Ferguson, Bridget Regan, Bren Foster, Fay Masterson, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Hiroyuki Sanada. Welliver portrays Thorwald, a former police detective turned resistance leader in the post-pandemic landscape. His character appears in the final two episodes of season 1 and early in season 2, sharing a memorable scene with Oscar nominee Alfre Woodard, who also recurred on the show.

The series was created by Hank Steinberg and executive produced by Michael Bay, with its second season often cited as a highlight. The show was well-received during its run for its intense action sequences, character development, and timely premise. The arrival of The Last Ship on Netflix provides a new opportunity for viewers to discover or revisit this underrated series. The show's themes of survival, leadership, and scientific hope resonate strongly in a post-pandemic world.

For Titus Welliver fans, it offers a chance to see his versatility beyond the noir detective roles he is known for. Looking ahead, Welliver continues to stay busy with the gang drama The Westies set for release in July and his return as Harry Bosch in Ballard. The Last Ship stands as a testament to the depth of Welliver's career, and its Netflix debut could introduce his work to an even larger audience.

Whether you are a fan of military dramas, sci-fi, or character-driven stories, The Last Ship delivers a compelling narrative that holds up well years after its original broadcast. With 56 episodes across five seasons, there is plenty of content to binge, making it a perfect addition to Netflix's library of action-packed series





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