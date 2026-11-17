Gabriel Luna reveals that Tommy in The Last of Us Season 3 will become a violent force feared by Abby, marking a major narrative shift from his heroic role in previous seasons.

HBO's dystopian drama The Last of Us is preparing for a significant narrative pivot with its upcoming third season, which is scheduled to premiere in 2027. This installment marks the first time the series will not feature Pedro Pascal as the fan-favorite character Joel, following his death in the previous season. Instead, the storyline will shift its primary focus to Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever, who was responsible for Joel's demise. This perspective change promises to alter how audiences perceive the existing cast and the moral complexities of the world they inhabit.

New Dark Tommy Driven by Vengeance

Actor Gabriel Luna, who portrays Tommy Miller, has confirmed that his character will undergo a drastic transformation in the next season. Luna states that Tommy will become a boogeyman figure for Abby in the aftermath of his brother's death. This development introduces a much more dangerous and violent version of the character that fans have not previously seen on screen. The shift represents a fundamental change in Tommy's role within the narrative structure of the show.

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Contrasting Heroic Image with Violent Past

Throughout the first two seasons, Tommy has been depicted as a hero and a stabilizing force in the safe haven of Jackson, Wyoming. He served as an influential leader dedicated to protecting his family and the community from external threats. Audiences viewed him as a moral anchor, with minimal past sins that compromised his current standing. However, Luna notes that this peaceful persona masks a history of extreme violence that has been suppressed for years.

Luna explains that Tommy originally evolved when he and Joel went their separate ways in the past. During that time, Tommy found himself in Jackson and was able to repair his personal trauma. He managed to put his violent tendencies in the backseat of his personality. The actor describes this as a temporary suppression rather than a complete elimination of his violent nature. This buried aspect of his identity remains dormant but ready to surface when triggered by significant emotional events.

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Seattle Mission and Conflict with Abby

The narrative trajectory for Season 3 involves Tommy and Jesse, played by Young Mazino, following Ellie, portrayed by Bella Ramsey, to Seattle. They are pursuing Abby and her crew as part of Ellie's quest for revenge. In this new setting, Tommy's anger over Joel's death drives him to adopt a more aggressive stance. To Abby, this vengeance-driven behavior makes him appear as a monster and an enemy.

The second season concludes with Tommy, Ellie, and Dina, played by Isabela Merced, in grave danger after Abby kills Jesse. This cliffhanger sets the stage for Tommy's transition into a more ruthless figure. The violence he exhibits in Season 3 will be a direct response to the loss of his brother and the failure to protect his family. This conflict establishes a clear antagonistic relationship between Tommy and Abby moving forward.

Resurrecting the Violent Persona

Gabriel Luna describes this new version of Tommy by referencing his history of combat over the past forty years. He explains that the person well-versed in violence has been fighting in every regard for decades. In Season 3, that person starts driving again, effectively resurrecting his most lethal traits. Luna clarifies that this is still the same man, but it represents the other wolf within him taking control.

This narrative choice underscores the show's exploration of morality and survival. The series has always struggled with black and white definitions of good and evil, forcing the audience to acknowledge the heavy cost of survival. Tommy's transformation into a feared warrior highlights the theme that violence is an inescapable part of their world. His actions will challenge the audience's previous sympathies and reshape the dynamics of the conflict.