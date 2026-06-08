The Last of Us Season 3 Production Paused for World Cup in Canada

HBO's The Last of Us season 3 halts filming temporarily due to the FIFA World Cup in Canada, with production expected to resume at the end of June. The series continues after Joel's shocking death, with showrunners hinting at flashbacks.

Production on the third season of HBO 's acclaimed series 'The Last of Us' was temporarily halted on Monday, June 1, according to sources close to the production.

The series, which operates under the working title 'Calm Current', is expected to resume filming on Sunday, June 28. The pause is not anticipated to delay the overall production schedule, as the break was strategically planned around a major international event. While no official reason was provided for the hiatus, it is widely believed to be linked to the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on Thursday, June 11.

Canada is co-hosting the tournament, with 13 matches scheduled in Toronto and Vancouver. The World Cup is set to conclude on July 19, aligning with the production break. Fans of 'The Last of Us' are eagerly awaiting the third season, which was confirmed shortly after the second season wrapped on May 25. Co-creator Craig Mazin announced the renewal, ensuring viewers that the post-apocalyptic drama starring Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Isabela Merced as Dina, and Pedro Pascal as Joel would continue.

The series, based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name, follows survivors of a fungal pandemic that turns humans into aggressive, zombie-like creatures. The narrative centers on Joel, a hardened smuggler, and Ellie, a young girl who may hold the key to a cure. Season 2 shocked audiences when Joel was brutally murdered by Abby, a character played by Kaitlyn Dever.

This death mirrored the events of the second game, 'The Last of Us Part II', but still sparked intense reactions. Pascal admitted in an interview in April 2025 that he was 'in active denial' after the episode aired, saying, 'I realize this more and more as I get older, I find myself slipping into denial that anything is over.

I know that I'm forever bonded to so many members of the experience and just have to see them under different circumstances but never will under the circumstances of playing Joel on this show.

' Despite Joel's death, showrunners Mazin and Neil Druckmann have hinted that flashbacks or other narrative devices might bring the character back in season 3. Druckmann noted in a recent interview, 'The world of The Last of Us is rich with stories, and we are exploring every possibility to honor the source material while surprising viewers.

' Dever, who plays Abby, expressed confidence in the upcoming season, stating, 'The scripts, the dialogue and the story is so amazing that I'm not at all going into season 3 with any sort of fear or hesitation. ' The production pause has allowed the cast and crew to enjoy the World Cup festivities, but many are already preparing for the resumption of filming later this month.

As the series continues to expand its universe, fans can expect more intense drama, stunning visuals, and deep emotional arcs. The third season is expected to delve deeper into the consequences of Ellie's quest for revenge and the fragile alliances formed in a broken world. With HBO's commitment to quality, 'The Last of Us' remains a flagship series for the network, drawing in millions of viewers each episode





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The Last Of Us HBO Season 3 Production Pause World Cup

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