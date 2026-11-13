The Last of Us Season 3 Filming Update Tommy Miller Returns in Vancouver

Gabriel Luna confirms The Last of Us Season 3 filming continues through the end of the year in Vancouver with a potential late 2027 release for the final HBO series.

Production for the highly anticipated final season of HBO's The Last of Us continues to progress in Vancouver, British Columbia, as the series approaches its conclusion. Actor Gabriel Luna, who portrays Tommy Miller, has provided updated details regarding the filming schedule and the emotional weight of the production coming to an end.

Production Timeline and Vancouver Schedule

Principal photography for The Last of Us Season 3 officially began in March within the Canadian city of Vancouver. The production experienced a temporary pause for one month to accommodate World Cup fixtures, delaying the initial timeline. While early reports suggested a wrap date in November, current statements from the cast indicate that filming will likely extend through the end of the year.

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Gabriel Luna confirmed that he has been working on the project since March and has been on set in Vancouver off and on since the summer. He stated that the cast is currently in the process of finishing their scenes, describing the atmosphere as a meaningful crescendo to the story they are bringing to the screen.

Creative Direction and Cast Perspectives

The third and final season of the post-apocalyptic drama shifts its narrative focus to the character Abby Anderson, portrayed by Kaitlyn Dever. This structural choice mirrors the plot of the video game The Last of Us Part II, which served as the basis for the upcoming installment. The series previously won over 320 Game of the Year awards for its source material.

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Gabriel Luna emphasized that working on the final season carries a mix of excitement and sadness for the cast. He described the production team as a small family, noting that it feels like an end-of-an-era moment as crew members and actors complete their work and depart one by one. Despite the somber feelings, he expressed immense pride in the quality of the final product.

Story Arcs and Character Development

The narrative of The Last of Us Season 3 picks up from the dramatic conclusion of the previous season, where Abby Anderson held Tommy Miller at gunpoint. The tension escalated when Abby shot Jesse, played by Young Mazino, before Ellie, portrayed by Bella Ramsay, intervened to stop her from killing Tommy further.

Tommy Miller returns to the screen as a man grappling with profound grief following the murder of his brother, Joel Miller, played by Pedro Pascal. Luna described his character as a former soldier who now leads and protects a community in the aftermath of the apocalypse. The season promises to explore the deep emotional consequences of the violence seen in the finale of Season 2.

Film Release Expectations and Conclusion

The future of The Last of Us as a long-running franchise appears to be concluding with this third season. Original game director Neil Druckmann has departed from the showrunning duties, with Craig Mazin leading the creative team. Mazin had previously expressed hopes to continue the story, but the current trajectory suggests this will be the definitive end of the HBO adaptation.

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Regarding the broadcast date, Gabriel Luna admitted he does not know the exact release schedule. However, given that filming is set to carry through late in the year, industry observers anticipate a release window between late 2027 and early 2028. The season remains scheduled to air on HBO, continuing the legacy of the record-breaking viewership achieved by its predecessors.

The production in Vancouver represents the final chapter for the characters who have defined the series. As Gabriel Luna and his co-stars finish their arcs, fans await the culmination of the story that began with Neil Druckmann and Bruce Straley's original game. The final season aims to provide a satisfying conclusion to the journey of Tommy, Ellie, Abby, and the wider community of survivors.