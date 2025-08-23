The Last of Us Season 3: Craig Mazin Goes Solo, Abby Takes Center Stage

HBO's acclaimed adaptation of 'The Last of Us' is gearing up for a major transformation in Season 3. Craig Mazin, the showrunner, will serve as the sole writer, while the narrative will shift focus to Kaitlyn Dever's Abby, exploring her past and backstory.

The upcoming third season of \u00a0 HBO 's hit video game adaptation , *The Last of Us*, is set to undergo significant changes that are sure to excite fans. Kaitlyn Dever 's character, Abby , will take center stage in this new season, marking a departure from the previous seasons' focus on Ellie's journey. This shift also coincides with Craig Mazin , the showrunner known for collaborating with Neil Druckmann on the first two seasons, taking on the role of sole writer for Season 3 .

Mazin has revealed that he is currently in the midst of the writing process, describing this phase as his preferred time to focus deeply on crafting the story. He emphasized the solitary nature of this stage, comparing it to the solitude of a monk, where he can immerse himself entirely in writing. While he acknowledges that he has plenty of work yet to do, Mazin expressed enjoyment in the quiet intensity of this period. He anticipates that the writing process will eventually transition into a more demanding phase, involving extensive pre-production and filming, which will occupy a significant portion of his time. Despite writing alone this season, Mazin draws upon the valuable lessons he learned from Druckmann in the previous two seasons. He highlighted that Druckmann, while deeply involved in the overall narrative direction, often left Mazin to manage the day-to-day operations on set. Therefore, Mazin sees this experience as a natural progression, albeit with a higher level of personal responsibility. Season 3 will explore a significant shift in storytelling, mirroring the video game's approach by centering on Abby's perspective. This will involve rewinding the timeline to explore certain events from her unique vantage point. This narrative shift has been a subject of much speculation among fans, and Mazin's commitment to telling Abby's story effectively is evident in the careful planning and consideration he is investing in this upcoming season





